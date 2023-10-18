Make business better.™️
Synovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $97.1 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Georgia, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $893.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $550.3 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNV