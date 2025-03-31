Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. Floating Rate Structured Repackaged Asset-Backed Trust Securities Certificates Series 2006-3 (GJT) reports earnings

In This Story GJT +0.32%

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that the registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and has filed all reports required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months.

The company is identified as a non-accelerated filer and not a shell company. No restatements requiring a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation were reported.

The filing reports no legal proceedings pending or known to be contemplated by governmental authorities against the depositor, the Trustee, or the issuing entity.

Wells Fargo Bank is listed as the Swap Counterparty and is affiliated with Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc., the sponsor and depositor of the issuing entity.

The Trustee has been identified as a party participating in the servicing function, with a report on compliance with applicable servicing criteria attached as an exhibit.

The report notes a material noncompliance during the period, with a late remittance of $82,421,673.75, which was one day late. Remediation measures have been implemented.

The filing includes several exhibits, such as the Rule 13a-14/15d-14 Certification and various compliance statements and reports from The Bank of New York Mellon.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. Floating Rate Structured Repackaged Asset-Backed Trust Securities Certificates Series 2006-3 annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.