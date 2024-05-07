The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone's chips

Chang started at Texas Instruments, a leading semiconductor company, in 1958. There, he became a crucial part of its chip business.

At the time, the U.S. was a leader in chip production, with companies including Texas Instruments and Intel pioneering the way. Before Chang went to Texas Instruments, he started an engineering job with Sylvania where he was introduced to transistors — the part of the chip that amplifies or switches electrical signals.

“That was the start of my semiconductor career,” Chang told the New York Times. “In retrospect, it was a damn good thing.”



In 1962, Chang became a U.S. citizen.