Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone's chips

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone's chips

Morris Chang, who founded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in 1987, focused the company on chip manufacturing, not design

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
tsmc logo on building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at Hsinchu Science Park on September 16, 2022 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) makes an estimated 90% of the world’s cutting-edge logic chips — the tech that powers some of the most advanced electronics on Earth, from iPhones to artificial intelligence models.

Advertisement

Let’s dig into how Morris Chang, the Chinese-born, U.S. citizen who founded TSMC, led the firm to beat its chip manufacturing rivals and become one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1949: Morris Chang moves to the United States to attend Harvard University

1949: Morris Chang moves to the United States to attend Harvard University

Morris Chang wearing glasses with his hands clasped together
Morris Chang, the founder of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), in Taipei, Taiwan on March 16, 2023.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Chang, a native of mainland China, came to the United States to study at Harvard University where he was the only Chinese student in its freshman class. He eventually transferred to study mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, Chang failed a qualifying exam for a doctoral degree at MIT twice in 1955.

Advertisement

“Many years later, I considered failing to be admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Ph.D. program as the greatest stroke of luck in my life,” he later wrote in his autobiography.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1958: Chang gets a job at Texas Instruments just as the semiconductor industry takes off in the U.S.

1958: Chang gets a job at Texas Instruments just as the semiconductor industry takes off in the U.S.

Texas Instruments signage on a building
A Texas Instruments Office in San Diego, California, U.S. on April 24, 2018.
Photo: Mike Blake/File Photo (Reuters)

Chang started at Texas Instruments, a leading semiconductor company, in 1958. There, he became a crucial part of its chip business.

Advertisement

At the time, the U.S. was a leader in chip production, with companies including Texas Instruments and Intel pioneering the way. Before Chang went to Texas Instruments, he started an engineering job with Sylvania where he was introduced to transistors — the part of the chip that amplifies or switches electrical signals.

“That was the start of my semiconductor career,” Chang told the New York Times. “In retrospect, it was a damn good thing.”

In 1962, Chang became a U.S. citizen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1970s: Breakthroughs at Texas Instruments, where Chang is in charge of semiconductors

1970s: Breakthroughs at Texas Instruments, where Chang is in charge of semiconductors

Morris Chang speaking
Morris Chang speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2023.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

While at Texas Instruments in the 1970s, Chang saw the company produce a chip that could synthesize human voices, leading to the creation of the Speak & Spell device for children to learn spelling and pronunciation. However, as Texas Instruments began turning to calculators and other emerging tech markets later in the decade, Chang saw his time at the company coming to an end.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1980s: Semiconductor manufacturing rises in Asia, particularly in Japan

1980s: Semiconductor manufacturing rises in Asia, particularly in Japan

Morris Chang speaking with his right hand pointing up
Morris Chang speaks during the opening ceremony for the new semiconductor plant by Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JASM), in Kikuyo of the Kikuchi district, Kumamoto prefecture on February 24, 2024.
Photo: STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP (Getty Images)

When Texas Instruments opened a chip factory in Japan in the early 1980s, Chang was sent to the country to see why its factory there was developing chips faster than in the U.S. He found low turnover among well-qualified engineers.

Advertisement

In 1984, Chang joined another chip company, General Instrument, where he met an entrepreneur focused on designing chips. That’s when he noticed the chip industry’s trend of outsourcing chip manufacturing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1987: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is founded

1987: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is founded

TSMC buildings
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at Hsinchu Science Park on September 16, 2022 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

As Taiwan focused on developing its semiconductor industry (its first semiconductor plant started producing chips in 1969), Chang was asked by the Taiwanese government to lead an institute focused on innovating chip manufacturing, and left the U.S. in 1985.

Advertisement

“I certainly had no plan to spend nearly so much time in Taiwan,” he told the New York Times. “I thought I was going back in maybe just a few years, and I really had no plan to set up TSMC, to set up any company in Taiwan.”

Chang was asked by Li Kwoh-ting, known as the godfather of Taiwan’s tech development and a government official, to commercialize Taiwan’s state-led chip efforts, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was founded in 1987.

TSMC would be a chip manufacturer, not a chip designer, and compete with the dominant Intel, and South Korea’s Samsung.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2009: TSMC has layoffs for the first time in over 20 years, and Chang comes back as CEO

2009: TSMC has layoffs for the first time in over 20 years, and Chang comes back as CEO

Morris Chang sitting in a chair with his hands clasped together
Morris Chang, founder of TSMC, attends the CommonWealth Semiconductor Forum on March 16, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

Chang stepped down as TSMC’s chief executive in 2005, but came back four years later after his successor, Rick Tsai, conducted the company’s first ever layoff after the 2008 financial crisis.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2010: A contract with Apple propels TSMC ahead of its rivals

2010: A contract with Apple propels TSMC ahead of its rivals

Apple logo on a store window
Apple Store on March 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

In 2010, Jeff Williams, a senior vice president at Apple, reached out to Chang through his wife, Sophie Chang, a relative of Foxconn founder, Terry Gou. Foxconn is a key manufacturer of iPhones and other Apple products.

Advertisement

Apple was looking for another chipmaker to work with, as its supplier Samsung became a rival in the smartphone market. TSMC became Apple’s primary chip maker, while Apple became TSMC’s largest client, accounting for 25% of the company’s revenue in 2023.

Chang retired again from TSMC in 2018.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2024: TSMC gets $6.6 billion in Chips Act funding for its first major U.S. chipmaking hub

2024: TSMC gets $6.6 billion in Chips Act funding for its first major U.S. chipmaking hub

TSMC logo on a grey building
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Tainan, Taiwan on December 29, 2022.
Photo: Ann Wang/File Photo (Reuters)

TSMC was awarded $6.6 billion in federal grants through the CHIPS and Science Act, as well as up to $5 billion in loans to support its first major U.S. chipmaking hub in Phoenix, Arizona. TSMC is building two chipmaking facilities in Arizona, one which is expected to begin production in 2025, and the other which is expected to begin production in 2028. Some of the new funding will go toward a third facility focused on producing 2-nanometer or more advanced technology by the end of the decade.

Advertisement

The chipmaker opened its first chip factory in Japan in February — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) — and is expected to start operations there later this year.

Advertisement