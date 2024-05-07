The rise of TSMC: How one chipmaker started making everyone's chips

1949: Morris Chang moves to the United States to attend Harvard University
1949: Morris Chang moves to the United States to attend Harvard University
Chang, a native of mainland China, came to the United States to study at Harvard University where he was the only Chinese student in its freshman class. He eventually transferred to study mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, Chang failed a qualifying exam for a doctoral degree at MIT twice in 1955.
Advertisement
“Many years later, I considered failing to be admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Ph.D. program as the greatest stroke of luck in my life,” he later wrote in his autobiography.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
1958: Chang gets a job at Texas Instruments just as the semiconductor industry takes off in the U.S.
1958: Chang gets a job at Texas Instruments just as the semiconductor industry takes off in the U.S.
At the time, the U.S. was a leader in chip production, with companies including Texas Instruments and Intel pioneering the way. Before Chang went to Texas Instruments, he started an engineering job with Sylvania where he was introduced to transistors — the part of the chip that amplifies or switches electrical signals.
“That was the start of my semiconductor career,” Chang told the New York Times. “In retrospect, it was a damn good thing.”
In 1962, Chang became a U.S. citizen.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
1970s: Breakthroughs at Texas Instruments, where Chang is in charge of semiconductors
1970s: Breakthroughs at Texas Instruments, where Chang is in charge of semiconductors
While at Texas Instruments in the 1970s, Chang saw the company produce a chip that could synthesize human voices, leading to the creation of the Speak & Spell device for children to learn spelling and pronunciation. However, as Texas Instruments began turning to calculators and other emerging tech markets later in the decade, Chang saw his time at the company coming to an end.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
1980s: Semiconductor manufacturing rises in Asia, particularly in Japan
1980s: Semiconductor manufacturing rises in Asia, particularly in Japan
When Texas Instruments opened a chip factory in Japan in the early 1980s, Chang was sent to the country to see why its factory there was developing chips faster than in the U.S. He found low turnover among well-qualified engineers.
1987: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is founded
1987: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is founded
As Taiwan focused on developing its semiconductor industry (its first semiconductor plant started producing chips in 1969), Chang was asked by the Taiwanese government to lead an institute focused on innovating chip manufacturing, and left the U.S. in 1985.
Advertisement
“I certainly had no plan to spend nearly so much time in Taiwan,” he told the New York Times. “I thought I was going back in maybe just a few years, and I really had no plan to set up TSMC, to set up any company in Taiwan.”
Chang was asked by Li Kwoh-ting, known as the godfather of Taiwan’s tech development and a government official, to commercialize Taiwan’s state-led chip efforts, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was founded in 1987.
TSMC would be a chip manufacturer, not a chip designer, and compete with the dominant Intel, and South Korea’s Samsung.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
2009: TSMC has layoffs for the first time in over 20 years, and Chang comes back as CEO
2009: TSMC has layoffs for the first time in over 20 years, and Chang comes back as CEO
Chang stepped down as TSMC’s chief executive in 2005, but came back four years later after his successor, Rick Tsai, conducted the company’s first ever layoff after the 2008 financial crisis.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
2010: A contract with Apple propels TSMC ahead of its rivals
2010: A contract with Apple propels TSMC ahead of its rivals
In 2010, Jeff Williams, a senior vice president at Apple, reached out to Chang through his wife, Sophie Chang, a relative of Foxconn founder, Terry Gou. Foxconn is a key manufacturer of iPhones and other Apple products.