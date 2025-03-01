Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Target's DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup

Business News

Target's DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup

Plus, a Costco executive on the luxury items its wealthy customers love

Image for article titled Target&#39;s DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup
Photo: Subaru, NurPhoto (Getty Images), Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Galit Rodan/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Gary Hershorn (Getty Images), Hims & Hers (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
The 10 best cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Image for article titled Target&#39;s DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup
Photo: Subaru

If you’re looking for a new car in 2025, Consumer Reports (CR) has you covered.

The nonprofit consumer organization just released its list of the 10 best new cars to buy in 2025, broken down by category.

To make the list, vehicles had to score highly on their road and safety tests. CR also factored in reliability and owner satisfaction and said cars had to include low-speed automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and highway-speed automatic emergency braking technology.

Eli Lilly is making even more doses of Zepbound cheaper

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) is making more doses of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound available in vials and at lower prices.

The pharma giant announced on Tuesday that it is now expanding its single-dose vial offerings of Zepbound to include higher doses.

Last August, Eli Lilly began selling the lowest doses of Zepbound — 2.5 mg and 5 mg — in vials rather than the standard auto-injector pen, cutting the price by about half. Now, it’s adding two higher doses to the mix and further reducing the price of the lower ones.

Target put DEI on the chopping block. Then fewer customers showed up

A Target store in New York.
Image: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Target (TGT) announced it was scaling back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts one month ago. Now, the retail giant is seeing a rapid decline in store visits.

A Costco executive on the luxury items its wealthy customers love

People walk through the parking lot at a Costco on Feb. 1, 2025, in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is best known for its no-frills, bulk-buying experience, but the warehouse giant also moves a surprising amount of luxury goods.

From Rolex watches to gold bars, high-end items have become an integral part of the business, and according to Hamilton “Tony” James, chairman of Costco, wealthier shoppers are hooked.

6 big companies ditching DEI — and 6 that are sticking with it

Image for article titled Target&#39;s DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Companies from Disney (DIS) to Walmart (WMT) are ditching DEI as the Trump administration has put a chill on such efforts by eliminating it from federal programs.

Hims & Hers can’t sell off-brand Ozempic forever. But it can still sell these weight loss drugs

Hims &amp; Hers will start selling generic liraglutide later this year.
Image: Hims & Hers (Getty Images)

Hims & Hers (HIMS) made a killing last year selling an off-brand version of Ozempic, but with the drug’s shortage now over, the company will soon have to halt sales of its cheaper alternative. That said, the millennial-focused telehealth company still has a few options on the table.

Apple’s $500 billion plan to woo Trump shows that Tim Cook is ‘10% politician,’ analyst says

Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump chat at an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in March 2019, during the president’s first term in office.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) new $500 billion investment plan is winning over President Donald Trump — and proving that CEO Tim Cook knows how to play ball.

“Cook continues to prove that he is 10% politician and 90% CEO,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note following Apple’s announcement, which won instant praise from the president.

Trump will shell out $1 billion to fight America’s egg crisis

Chickens stand in a henhouse at Sunrise Farms on February 18, 2025 in Petaluma, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

After egg prices hit a record high last month, the Trump administration is finally rolling out its plan to “make eggs affordable again.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins announced the initiative Wednesday, disclosing that her department will invest up to $1 billion to help bring prices down.

Tesla, GM, and other car makers are winning their customers’ loyalty

General Motors won S&amp;P Global Mobility’s award for “overall loyalty” to a car manufacturer for the tenth year in a row.
Photo: Galit Rodan/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

General Motors (GM) and Tesla (TSLA) have some of the most loyal customers, according to new research.

S&P Global Mobility (SPGI), an automotive data and research firm, on Wednesday released its 29th U.S. Automotive Loyalty Awards. It defines brand loyalty as when a household that owns a new vehicle purchases another vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer.

