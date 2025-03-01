Target's DEI problem, Apple woos Trump, and cheap weight loss drugs: Business news roundup

If you’re looking for a new car in 2025, Consumer Reports (CR) has you covered.

The nonprofit consumer organization just released its list of the 10 best new cars to buy in 2025, broken down by category.

Advertisement

To make the list, vehicles had to score highly on their road and safety tests. CR also factored in reliability and owner satisfaction and said cars had to include low-speed automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and highway-speed automatic emergency braking technology.

Read More