What retailers are doing to support Floridians during Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, residents are bracing for severe weather conditions that may affect communities across the state. Milton, now classified as a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday and closely follows the destructive Hurricane Helene.

With forecasts predicting heavy rainfall and strong winds, Floridians are advised to take precautions to ensure their safety and preparedness, including possibly evacuating altogether.



In response, some retail companies are stepping up to provide critical support and resources to residents.



Target (TGT-0.11% ) said it’s taking significant steps to protect its employees and guests amid Milton. “We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Milton and have temporarily closed or adjusted hours of locations in the storm’s path,” a company spokesperson told Quartz in an email. Shoppers can check the current status of stores on the retailer’s website.

To support communities in the area, Target said it’s mobilizing its resources to fast-track critical supplies to its stores. Earlier this year, the company donated $1.5 million to fund disaster relief efforts.

Kroger (KR+0.49% ) said that in preparation for hurricane season, it has been collaborating with emergency operations centers and local governmental agencies throughout Florida. “At the beginning of the summer, we prepared by donating pallets of water and non-perishable foods,” a spokesperson for the company stated. This initiative was launched to ensure essential supplies are readily available to communities in the area that could face disruptions in gaining access to food and clean water during the storm.

Other major retailers such as Walmart (WMT+2.42% ) are temporarily closing their doors statewide. According to Walmart, over 200 locations have shut down as Milton approaches. Separately, Waffle House is also closing locations as it braces for the storm.

As Floridians prepare, some are turning to bulk-selling retailers such as Costco Wholesale (COST+0.09% ). One Reddit user said they had to “run to Costco while prepping for Milton,” adding that some workers “were doing some of the prepping themselves.”