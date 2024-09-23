Target might reject your return if it suspects something fishy

In This Story TGT -2.62%

Target is trying to fight fraudulent returns with a more clearly defined policy update.



In a recent update on it’s website, Target said it “reserves the right to refuse returns, refunds, and exchanges, including but not limited to prevent fraud, suspected fraud or abuse.”

While most items can still be returned within 90 days, certain conditions apply. Target said unopened items must be in “new condition” to qualify for a refund or exchange. Importantly, the core return policy remains unchanged, including the one-year limit on all private label brands.



As Target (TGT-2.62% ) adapts to these challenges, shoppers can expect a more stringent approach to returns moving forward. In early March, Target implemented a new self-checkout strategy that limits the number of items shoppers could scan to 10 or fewer, further tightening its polices to prevent fraud. With these measures in place – including new self-checkout technology that warns customers if they’ve forgotten to scan an item – Target aims to create a move secure shopping environment.



Target’s move also comes as it looks to reduce losses linked to return fraud. Return fraud can happen when customers exploit return policies to receive refunds or exchanges for items they did not purchase or that are no longer in their original condition. Common examples include wearing an item once and returning it for a full refund or using a fake receipt to return an item bought at a different stores.

With the policy update, the days of stretching Target’s return policy may be a thing of the past. The retailer has already implemented strict measures to deter theft at its in-store locations nationwide. Everyday essentials like body wash, deodorant, and razors are some items that the retailer keeps stowed away and that require store assistance.

Earlier this month, Target said it would hire 100,000 seasonal employees as it prepared for the busy holiday shopping season. In August, the retailer reported robust second quarter sales that revealed its price cuts were successfully attracting inflation-weary consumers.