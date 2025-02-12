Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Target's top 10 Valentine's Day deals

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Target's top 10 Valentine's Day deals

Chocolate, Swedish fish, and Crocs are a few of the discounted favorites

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Target (TGT) is offering promotions across various categories for those searching for an ideal romantic gesture or something a little more subtle.

Advertisement

Shoppers can look forward to everything from candy and wine, including some fun finds like Squishmallows and fresh fruit. Hot items this season include Dove (UL) chocolates, Rihanna’s Fenty beauty sets, and mini bags of Swedish Fish (MDLZ) – just a few of discounted favorites.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts total Valentine’s Day spending in 2025 will reach a record $27.5 billion, outperforming the $25.8 billion spent in 2024. This year, shoppers are expected to spend around $188 on average, a slight increase from last year’s $186.

Katherine Cullen, NRF’s Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights, stated that Valentine’s Day is a “meaningful occasion” for many, and that “consumers are eager to find unique ways to treat their loved ones.”

Target’s deals are available to everyone, but those enrolled in Target Circle get added benefits like free delivery, personalized offers, and cash back. Whether shopping for a partner, a friend, or yourself, Target’s wide selection of deals is one way to celebrate without overspending.

Read more: 8 Valentine’s Day gifts for cryptocurrency lovers

We’ve compiled a list of Target’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Make sure to check out Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Let’s dive in.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Fresh Cut Red Valentine’s Day Roses

1. Fresh Cut Red Valentine’s Day Roses

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Lili Chirila / 500px (Getty Images)
  • Dozen of red roses: $20
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Dove Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Truffles

2. Dove Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Truffles

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Cheng Xin (Getty Images)
  • Dove Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Truffles: $6
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Floating heart necklace

3. Floating heart necklace

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Oleksandra Yagello (Getty Images)
  • Snake Chain with Floating Heart Necklace: $15
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. LEGO Flowers

4. LEGO Flowers

LEGO man with ring and flowers
LEGO man with ring and flowers
Image: Ekaterina79 (Getty Images)

Lego Flowers Blossom set: $15

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Swedish Fish

5. Swedish Fish

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
  • Mini Swedish Fish bag, 22 ct.: $4.50
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Strawberries

6. Strawberries

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)
  • Strawberries, 1 lbs.: $3
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Lip Set

7. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Lip Set

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Crocs

8. Crocs

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Baking Milk Chocolate Chips - 11.5oz

9. Baking Milk Chocolate Chips - 11.5oz

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)
  • Ghirardelli (LDSVF) premium milk chocolate chips, 11.5 Oz: $4.19
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Apple Airpods Pro 2

10. Apple Airpods Pro 2

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Valentine&#39;s Day deals
Image: AdrianHancu (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) Airpods Pro 2: Now $170

Advertisement