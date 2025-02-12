Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Target (TGT) is offering promotions across various categories for those searching for an ideal romantic gesture or something a little more subtle.

Shoppers can look forward to everything from candy and wine, including some fun finds like Squishmallows and fresh fruit. Hot items this season include Dove (UL) chocolates, Rihanna’s Fenty beauty sets, and mini bags of Swedish Fish (MDLZ) – just a few of discounted favorites.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts total Valentine’s Day spending in 2025 will reach a record $27.5 billion, outperforming the $25.8 billion spent in 2024. This year, shoppers are expected to spend around $188 on average, a slight increase from last year’s $186.

Katherine Cullen, NRF’s Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights, stated that Valentine’s Day is a “meaningful occasion” for many, and that “consumers are eager to find unique ways to treat their loved ones.”

Target’s deals are available to everyone, but those enrolled in Target Circle get added benefits like free delivery, personalized offers, and cash back. Whether shopping for a partner, a friend, or yourself, Target’s wide selection of deals is one way to celebrate without overspending.

We’ve compiled a list of Target’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Make sure to check out Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals. Let’s dive in.