Tariffs can’t bring Apple down: New M4-equipped MacBook Air comes with a price cut

In This Story AAPL -0.56%

Apple (AAPL-0.56% ) debuted its much-anticipated new MacBook Airs equipped with the tech giant’s latest chip technology on Wednesday, with a surprise $100 price cut.

Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more CC Share Subtitles Off

English Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more

The price cut comes only a day after President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China went into effect on Tuesday. Analysts feared that the additional 10% blanket tariffs on Chinese goods, and any retaliatory action by Beijing, could raise the price of electronics and spell trouble for Apple.

Advertisement

The new MacBook Air will now incorporate Apple’s latest, most powerful chip, the M4. Apple introduced the chip last May, and it has since been incorporated into various iPad, iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models. M4-equipped devices boast higher speed performance across the board, and Apple deems them better at handling AI tasks than previous models.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s debut also boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, a better camera with improved video quality, and a brand new “sky blue” color option.

Advertisement

The new MacBook Airs, which start at $999, will be available at Apple Stores nationwide on Wednesday, March 12.

Advertisement

The MacBook Air update comes a year after Apple revealed MacBook Airs with the M3 chip.

This is Apple’s second Air product announcement in two days, and it might not be the last this year. On Tuesday, Apple debuted a brand new iPad Air revamped with the M3 chip, and rumors are swirling that the tech giant will unveil a super-thin iPhone Air later this year.