Taylor Swift boosts Disney, Ford pulls back on EVs, and weight loss drugs sell fast: The week in earnings

Plus, Snap stock takes a plunge as investors are unimpressed

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Taylor Swift boosts Disney, Ford pulls back on EVs, and weight loss drugs sell fast: The week in earnings
Graphic: Images: Mario Anzuoni, Scott Olson/Getty Images, Brendan McDermid, Nathan Howared


It’s not just the Kansas City Chiefs that Taylor Swift is helping out as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

Here are some highlights from a busy week in corporate earnings reports.

Taylor Swift and Fortnite are boosting Disney stock

Taylor Swift in blue dress at the premier of her concert film
Taylor Swift’s concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 15.
Image: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Disney stock jumped more than 10% during morning trading on Thursday (Feb. 8) as investors welcomed announcements from the media conglomerate about new partnerships with Taylor Swift and Fortnite maker Epic Games. The announcements followed a strong first quarter earnings report from the company. 

Read More

3 / 6

Ford doesn’t think EVs can make money yet

A Ford-branded plug in the charging port of a car.
Opting out of plugging in.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There was an awkward moment on the Ford earnings call yesterday (Feb. 6). Investors are happy that the company is increasing its dividend. Revenue was better than expected at $43 billion for the quarter, even as the months-long United Auto Workers strike took a big bite out of profits (a $523 million loss, really) because dealers got less inventory and workers negotiated better pay and benefits. But there was another cause for the womp-womps: Reduced ambitions for Ford’s electric vehicle plans. 

Read More

Eli Lilly sold $176 million of the weight loss drug Zepbound in just 4 weeks

packaging and injection for Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound
Image: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly sold $176 million of its new weight-loss drug Zepbound in just under a month, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report released Tuesday. Zepbound, a GLP-1 weight loss drug similar to Ozempic and Wegovy (both made by Novo Nordisk), launched in December. 

Read More

Snapchat stock plunges over 35% as investors react to weak earnings report

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel
“We aren’t as large as some players, but I think there’s enormous opportunity for us to continue to grow our business,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told investors on a call on Tuesday (Feb. 6).
Image: Nathan Howared (Reuters)

The stock of Snap, the parent of Snapchat, dropped over 35% during intraday trading on Wednesday (Feb. 7), a day after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report failed to impress investors.

Read More

