Can Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie take the top grossing film spot this year?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie broke Ticketmaster with roaring demand, prompting Miss Americana to move up the movie release one day earlier in America and Canada. AMC announced the film has already broken records with over $100 million in global presales last week, and it’s a precursor to what’s to come.

The commercial force of Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) even exorcised Blumhouse’s latest Exorcist reboot from its lucrative Friday the 13th release, dashing the hopes of another Barbenheimer event (i.e. there won’t be an “Exorswift” event in the history books). The early success of the film may rock the box office titles this year—here are the 2023 highest grossing movies that Eras could potentially beat at the box office.