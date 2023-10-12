Can Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie take the top grossing film spot this year?

Taylor Swift frenzy

Can Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie take the top grossing film spot this year?

The Eras concert film is on track to beat Michael Jackson's "This Is It" for the box office throne

By
Grete Suarez
Image for article titled Can Taylor Swift&#39;s &quot;Eras Tour&quot; concert movie take the top grossing film spot this year?
Photo: MARIO ANZUONI (Reuters)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie broke Ticketmaster with roaring demand, prompting Miss Americana to move up the movie release one day earlier in America and Canada. AMC announced the film has already broken records with over $100 million in global presales last week, and it’s a precursor to what’s to come.

The commercial force of Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) even exorcised Blumhouse’s latest Exorcist reboot from its lucrative Friday the 13th release, dashing the hopes of another Barbenheimer event (i.e. there won’t be an “Exorswift” event in the history books). The early success of the film may rock the box office titles this year—here are the 2023 highest grossing movies that Eras could potentially beat at the box office.

1. Barbie ($1.43 billion)

US actress America Ferrera, Australian actress Margot Robbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling pose on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of “Barbie” in central London on July 12, 2023
US actress America Ferrera, Australian actress Margot Robbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling pose on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of “Barbie” in central London on July 12, 2023
Photo: Justice Tallis/AFP (Getty Images)

Life is fantastic for the reigning box office movie so far in 2023. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie parties across $1.43 billion worldwide. It opened July in theaters raking in $356.3 million globally. But seeing how Eras Tour sold $100 million before it even hit cinemas, it’s fair to presume that the pink throne can certainly be toppled.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion)

Actress posing at a special screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures’ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams (Getty Images)

Illumination and Universal’s movie adaptation of Nintendo’s most lovable plumbers grossed $375.6 million in its worldwide opening, the highest for an animated film. Families continual enthusiasm lifted gross sales to $1.36 billion. However, if Eras tour can take on the pink princess for the box office title, how about this family favorite movie?

3. Oppenheimer ($939 million)

Actors pose for the premiere of Chris Nolan's Oppenheimer movie
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 13, 2023.
Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Christopher Nolan’s three hour movie talking about nuclear physics hangs onto the third top grossing spot this year, earning a cool worldwide $180 million on its opening leading to the current gross sales of $939 million. It’s the best ever debut for an R rated biographical drama. Nolan stans are a force de tour, but how do they stack up against the Swifties?

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million)

Director at the premiere of his Marvel movie in Los Angeles
James Gunn at the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" held at the Dolby Ballroom on April 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

James Gunn’s conclusion to Marvel’s trilogy about an extraterrestrial crew of misfit movie rocketed past $289.3 million worldwide in its opening. Perhaps we’ll never see Groot fully grow its roots, but holding the fourth spot in the box office may suggest the power of superhero movies may be waning. Enter concert film to take its place?

5. Fast X ($704 million)

Actors posing for the premiere of the movie Fast X
American model Meadow Walker and American actor and producer Vin Diesel on the red carpet for the debut of Fast X in Italy.
Photo: Massimo Insabato (Getty Images)

The 10th installment in the high octane action movie raced to a $320 million worldwide debut, even though domestic audiences lost enthusiasm with this franchise with $67.5 million on its opening. Still, global fans helped sustain the demand grossing $704 million at the box office. Ten movies in one franchise is an impressive feat compared to Taylor Swift’s record of seven previous concert film and documentaries (Eras Tour will be her eighth).

Bonus: Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” ($261.2 million) in 2009

Fans wait in line to buy tickets for a special screening of Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” at L.A. Live on September 27, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty Images)

It must be mentioned that the current top grossing concert film of all time is Michael Jackson’s This Is It movie released in 2009. The late king of pop’s concert documentary sold $261.2 million worldwide. All respect to the king, but Taylor nation is on track to take the throne. We’re living in the Taylor Swift economy, after all.

