Lifestyle

The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best

Tech workers are giving their employers increasingly negative evaluations on work-life balance

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Tara Moore (iStock by Getty Images)

The tech industry has long been held up as a field where ambitious employees can earn high salaries and make an impact on their workplace – but in recent years, some of the shine has come off these careers.

A recent analysis by Fullstack Academy – a company which trains tech workers in areas including coding, cybersecurity and data analytics – found that when employees at major tech companies review their former employers on Glassdoor, their assessments are frequently critical.

This is particularly the case when it comes to work-life balance – with “keywords, like ‘burn out,’ [appearing] 73% more frequently in the cons section than wellness keywords like ‘well-being’ in the pros section,” according to Fullstack.

This analysis comes at a time of increased instability in the tech economy. In the last three years, tech layoffs have been on the rise with Tesla, Google, and Microsoft all announcing reductions in the size of their workforces. More than 60,000 jobs have already been removed from the industry this year, according to a recent TechCrunch analysis.

In addition to the widespread layoffs, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic instability led to many workers reprioritizing what they wanted from their careers. When Indeed released its Best Jobs of 2024 report, only three positions in the top 25 were tech roles – down from 11 just one year prior.

In order to assess the quality of life for big tech employees, Fullstack Academy analyzed reviews for more than 100 major tech companies, with more than 250 Glassdoor reviews. Negative reviews tended to reference long hours, burn out and feeling overworked. Positive feedback, on the other hand, went to companies offering remote work and paid time off.

“Overall, only 52% of frequently reviewed big tech companies have a good or very good work-life balance,” the Fullstack analysis reads. “This percentage is slightly better than the 40% of all companies in the analysis with a good or very good rating but still shows that even the higher-profile tech companies still struggle with achieving this balance.”

Read on to see the five companies with the best work-life balance and the five companies with the worst, according to the Fullstack Academy analysis.

5th Worst: Rippling

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Rippling

Rippling – a company which provides human resources software – was ranked the fifth worst company for work-life balance. Out of 401 reviews on Glassdoor 33.67% contained negative keywords.

4th Worst: Palantir Technologies

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies was ranked the fourth worst company for work-life balance. Out of 313 Glassdoor reviews, 34.82% contained negative keywords.

3rd Worst: Manhattan Associates

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Pakphipat Charoenrach (iStock by Getty Images)

Supply chain management company Manhattan Associates was the third worst company for work-life balance, with 38.27% of 567 Glassdoor comments using negative keywords.

2nd Worst: Stripe

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Financial services and software company Stripe was the second worst tech company for work-life balance. Out of 336 Glassdoor comments, 38.39% used negative keywords to describe the employer.

Worst: ByteDance

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

TikTok parent company ByteDance has the worst work-life balance of any tech company, by a significant margin. More than 50% of 271 Glassdoor reviews negatively mention work-life balance – a sizable jump from Stripe, in second place. Fullstack also flagged the company for having some of the angriest reviews from former employees.

5th Best: Dropbox

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

File-hosting service Dropbox has the fifth-best work-life balance of the tech companies featured in the Fullstack Academy analysis. Out of 1,219 reviews, only 11.07% contained negative keywords.

4th Best: Autodesk

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Software design company Autodesk is the fourth best company for work-life balance – with just 10.62% of 1,497 Glassdoor reviews using negative keywords.

3rd Best: Spotify

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Music streaming service Spotify is the third-best company for work-life balance. Glassdoor reviews for Spotify tend to contain keywords like “flexible” and “time off,” while only 10.46% of 538 reviews contained negative keywords.

2nd Best: Cisco

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Fullstack Academy analysis ranked Cisco as the tech company with the second-best work-life balance. Of 10,237 Glassdoor reviews, only 10.13% contained negative keywords. Reviews tended to mention flexibility and paid time off as positive attributes of working for Cisco.

Best: NetApp

Image for article titled The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best
Image: Gado/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Data infrastructure company NetApp has the best work-life balance of more than 100 tech companies featured in the Fullstack analysis. Just 10.05% of 1,801 reviews contained negative keywords. Like Spotify and Cisco, positive reviews of NetApp highlighted the company’s remote working policies and overall flexibility.

