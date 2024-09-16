Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch

Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It was a big weekend for television fans, with the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrating some of the most popular and acclaimed shows of the last year. And while the Emmys tend to usher in the longer fall-to-spring television season, it also marks the end of many beloved summer series.

Big budget science fiction shows and steamy dramas dominated pop culture this summer – with fans cumulatively shelling out millions of dollars to buy merchandise inspired by their favorite programs, according to a recent study from e-commerce marketing automation platform Omnisend.

The study analyzed summer merchandise sales on Amazon (AMZN) for the most popular shows released this summer – including “Bridgerton,” “House of the Dragon,” and “Emily in Paris.” The study revealed that drama and romance television shows tend to outperform sci-fi and fantasy in merchandise sales – with drama and romance merch sales on Amazon increasing by 27.4%, while sci-fi and fantasy merch sales declined by 13.1% during the same period of time.

“Research has shown that the more relatable settings of drama series allow the production of more practical merch with wider appeal,” said Greg Zakowicz, Senior e-commerce Expert at Omnisend, in a statement.

“In contrast, as the declining sales numbers show, merch for fantasy shows, such as flashy t-shirts or action figures, mostly appeal to the die-hard fans and are a harder sell for casual viewers.”

The best-selling merchandise tended to be somewhat quotidian: a Regency-inspired “Bridgerton” scrunchie was the summer’s top selling television-inspired product. But there is still a place for more impractical products – ten percent of all “House of Dragon” merch sales came from an action figure depicting main character Alicent Hightower.

“Television productions are increasingly integrating merch planning into their strategy, which also influences things such as costume or set design, or even the characters themselves to create more ‘shoppable’ content,’” said Zakowicz.

Continue reading to learn more about summer’s most-popular television series and the products they inspired, according to Omnisend’s study.

7. The Umbrella Academy

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Netflix (NFLX) time travel dramedy, “The Umbrella Academy” had the seventh-highest merchandise sales of the summer.

6. The Acolyte

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Disney (DIS)+ Star Wars series “The Acolyte” had the sixth-highest merchandise sales of the summer.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Amazon Prime fantasy series “The Rings of Power” had the fifth-highest merchandise sales of the summer. The most popular “Rings of Power” merchandise was a replica of the “one ring” that is central to the franchise’s premise.

4. House of the Dragon

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The HBO (WBD) fantasy series “House of the Dragon” had the fourth-highest merchandise sales of the summer. The most popular “House of the Dragon” merchandise was an action figure depicting Alicent Hightower.

3. Cobra Kai

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix (Getty Images)

The Netflix dramedy series “Cobra Kai” had the third-highest merchandise sales of the summer.

2. Emily in Paris

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Netflix dramedy series “Emily in Paris” had the second-highest merchandise sales of the summer. The most popular “Emily in Paris” merchandise was a phone case used by the titular character – which generated more than a quarter of the series’ merch sales.

1. Bridgerton

Image for article titled Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Netflix historical romance series “Bridgerton” had the highest merchandise sales of the summer. “Bridgerton” merchandise generated an estimated $7.13 million in revenue from 315,000 items that were sold this summer.

