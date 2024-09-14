The actors, writers, and directors behind the most acclaimed and exciting shows on television will soon gather for the Primetime Emmy Awards – for the second time in 2024.

Advertisement

The previous ceremony was delayed from its typical September airing date as a result of last year’s Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes – which also truncated or delayed new seasons for many nominated shows.



So just eight months after “The Bear” and “Succession” left the 75th Primetime Emmys with awards for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama Series, Hollywood will once again gather to celebrate the best that television has to offer.



Despite the unusual schedule, this year’s ceremony promises to be both exciting and star-studded. With 25 nominations, the FX (DIS) historical program Shōgun is the favorite for the Outstanding Drama Series, while “the Bear” is once again the leader of the pack for Outstanding Comedy Series.



The acting categories promise to be especially exciting. Hollywood icons Steve Martin and Martin Short will go up against younger stars Jeremy Allen White and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series features legendary actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph, Meryl Streep, and Carol Burnett.



One actor – Jon Hamm – is up for two awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show” and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Fargo.”



With so many great performances, it’s hard to not get invested in who wins and who loses. Many of the nominated actors, however, have a plenty of shiny objects – even if they don’t ultimately score an Emmy for their trophy cases.



Continue reading to learn more about the ten wealthiest Emmy-nominated actors and actresses of 2024.