Lifestyle

This year's nominees include Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep, Larry David, and Robert Downey Jr.

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The actors, writers, and directors behind the most acclaimed and exciting shows on television will soon gather for the Primetime Emmy Awards – for the second time in 2024.

The previous ceremony was delayed from its typical September airing date as a result of last year’s Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes – which also truncated or delayed new seasons for many nominated shows.

So just eight months after “The Bear” and “Succession” left the 75th Primetime Emmys with awards for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama Series, Hollywood will once again gather to celebrate the best that television has to offer.

Despite the unusual schedule, this year’s ceremony promises to be both exciting and star-studded. With 25 nominations, the FX (DIS) historical program Shōgun is the favorite for the Outstanding Drama Series, while “the Bear” is once again the leader of the pack for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The acting categories promise to be especially exciting. Hollywood icons Steve Martin and Martin Short will go up against younger stars Jeremy Allen White and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series features legendary actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph, Meryl Streep, and Carol Burnett.

One actor – Jon Hamm – is up for two awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show” and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Fargo.”

With so many great performances, it’s hard to not get invested in who wins and who loses. Many of the nominated actors, however, have a plenty of shiny objects – even if they don’t ultimately score an Emmy for their trophy cases.

Continue reading to learn more about the ten wealthiest Emmy-nominated actors and actresses of 2024.

2 / 12

10. Robert Downey Jr.

10. Robert Downey Jr.

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in “The Sympathizer,” is the tenth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. He is worth an estimated $66 million, according to Forbes.

9. Paul Rudd

9. Paul Rudd

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Paul Rudd, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Only Murders in the Building,” is the ninth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. He is worth an estimated $70 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

8. Jodie Foster

8. Jodie Foster

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM (Getty Images)

Jodie Foster, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in “True Detective: Night Country,” is the eighth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. She is worth an estimated $100 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

7. Meryl Streep

7. Meryl Streep

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Meryl Streep who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Only Murders in the Building,” is the seventh wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. She is worth an estimated $100 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

6. Steve Martin

6. Steve Martin

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Steve Martin, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Only Murders in the Building,” is the sixth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. He is worth an estimated $140 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

5. Sofia Vergara

5. Sofia Vergara

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in “Griselda,” is the fifth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. She is worth an estimated $180 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

4. Jennifer Aniston

4. Jennifer Aniston

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show,” is the fourth wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. In 2023, she earned an estimated $56 million, according to Forbes. She is worth an estimated $320 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

3. Larry David

3. Larry David

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Larry David, who is nominated Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is the third wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. He is worth an estimated $400 million, according to Forbes.

2. Reese Witherspoon

2. Reese Witherspoon

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show,” is the second wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. She is worth an estimated $440 million, according to Forbes.

1. Selena Gomez

1. Selena Gomez

Image for article titled The 10 wealthiest people nominated for acting Emmys this year
Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix (Getty Images)

Selena Gomez, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Only Murders in the Building” is the wealthiest Emmy-nominated actor. She is worth an estimated $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read more about how Gomez became one of the youngest, self-made female billionaires here.

