Tesla and Porsche have a new EV rival: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi

Lei Jun, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, unveiled the company’s maiden electric car today (Dec. 28). Jun did not divulge many details about its forthcoming SU7—including the exact timeline of its launch or its price—but he did say that Xiaomi harbors ambitions of becoming a leading player in the global industry.

“After three years of making cars, I realized how hard this venture is,” Jun said said at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing, where the new vehicle was unveiled. “But after 15 to 20 years of hard work, we aim to build Xiaomi into one of the world’s top five electric vehicle companies.”

The announcement comes on the eve of Chinese automaker BYD’s expected displacement of Elon Musk’s Tesla as the world’s biggest seller of fully electric vehicles.

Jun believes Xiaomi isn’t too late to the autonomous driving party. “Self-driving technologies are changing very fast, and starting late has its advantages,” he said. “It means we can work from a higher threshold and build from there.”

The company is working with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. (BAIC) to manufacture the SU7.



Xiaomi’s EV ambitions, by the digits

3,700: Members of Xiaomi’s automotive division working on a car that can compete with renowned brands like Porsche and Tesla

10 billion chinese yuan ($1.4 billion): Xiaomi’s R&D investment to make this car

150: Different cars CEO Jun has apparently driven since he committed to make Xiaomi’s in 2019

3: Colors the car is available in—Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green—according to Xiaomi chief marketing officer Anuj Sharma

800 km: The Xiaomi SU7's range

21,000 rpm: Motor speed that will power Xiaomi’s SUV—above that of the Tesla Model S Plaid (20,000 revolutions per minute) and Taycan Turbo S (16,0000 rpm)

300,000: Reported annual production capacity at Xiaomi’s Beijing factory.

Quotable: Xiaomi is inspired by and rivals Porsche, Tesla