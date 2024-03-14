All the Tesla Cybertruck screwups, from off-road shenanigans to brake failures

When Elon Musk launched the Tesla Cybertruck, there were plenty of signs that things were not going well. First and foremost were its looks, but then came the claims that this truck would be a bulletproof off-roading legend designed for the end times — claims that were quickly debunked when lead designer Franz Von Holzhausen hurled a steel ball at the window and shattered it. Perhaps that should have been our cue to relegate this truck to the realm of “concept” and not “reality.”

Despite that debut, the Tesla Cybertruck has somehow managed to not only make it into production, but to also make it into the hands of buyers. Plenty of screwups have followed. Check out the slideshow above for all of Tesla’s Cybertruck tomfoolery.