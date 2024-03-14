Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

All the Tesla Cybertruck screwups, from off-road shenanigans to brake failures

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Cars

All the Tesla Cybertruck screwups, from off-road shenanigans to brake failures

The Cybertruck hasn't exactly been the star Tesla wanted it to be

By
Elizabeth Blackstock / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A Tesla Cybertruck during a test drive in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

When Elon Musk launched the Tesla Cybertruck, there were plenty of signs that things were not going well. First and foremost were its looks, but then came the claims that this truck would be a bulletproof off-roading legend designed for the end times — claims that were quickly debunked when lead designer Franz Von Holzhausen hurled a steel ball at the window and shattered it. Perhaps that should have been our cue to relegate this truck to the realm of “concept” and not “reality.”

Advertisement

Despite that debut, the Tesla Cybertruck has somehow managed to not only make it into production, but to also make it into the hands of buyers. Plenty of screwups have followed. Check out the slideshow above for all of Tesla’s Cybertruck tomfoolery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 30

December 6, 2023: Visibility Fails

December 6, 2023: Visibility Fails

Advertisement

Nothing says “I feel comfortable and safe in this vehicle” quite like a complete lack of visibility! That’s exactly what one Tiktokker found within days of the Cybertruck’s rollout. Who needs ergonomics or safety or intuitive functions?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 30

December 11, 2023: Not Meant For Off-Road Use

December 11, 2023: Not Meant For Off-Road Use

Advertisement

There’s something uniquely uncomfortable about watching a so-called off-roader struggle so desperately on a fairly minor snowy incline, but that’s just what happened to the Tesla Cybertruck in Southern California’s Stanislaus National Forest. To add insult to injury, the truck needed to be towed to freedom by a Ford Super Duty.

Check out our full story on the incident here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 30

December 11, 2023: Maybe Don’t Crash One

December 11, 2023: Maybe Don’t Crash One

Tesla Cybertruck – Crash tests

Thanks to a lack of crumple zones, the Tesla Cybertruck looks set to disperse the energy of any impacts into the passengers, which is not ideal. You can read the expert opinions on the dangers of that situation here.

Advertisement

Oh, and great news — both the National Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety say there are no plans to crash test the truck any time soon! 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 30

December 14, 2023: Repairs Will Cost You

December 14, 2023: Repairs Will Cost You

repair guide for tesla cybertruck
Screenshot: Tesla

With all of its fancy, one-of-a-kind pieces of equipment and technology, the Tesla Cybertruck kind of exists on its own in the automotive universe. Unfortunately for buyers, that means repairs will be extremely costly; the big, floppy windshield wiper alone will cost $75 wholesale.

Advertisement

Check out our full story on it — and the ridiculous prices — here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 30

December 26, 2023: Slow Battery Production

December 26, 2023: Slow Battery Production

Tesla Cybertruck in California
Photo: Nic Coury/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

At its current production rate, Tesla will only be able to make enough batteries to supply one-tenth of its projected Cybertruck production. That’s not exactly great when you consider Tesla’s high hopes for this beast. You can read all about it here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 30

December 28, 2023: Corolla Collision

December 28, 2023: Corolla Collision

Cybertruck accident on CA35 (Skyline Boulevard)

Every car model in the market has inevitably faced its first big crash, but this particular collision between a new Cybertruck and a 2009 Toyota Corolla in Redwood City, California, was particularly concerning. All occupants were unharmed, but both cars were totally demolished.

Advertisement

Check out our full story on the collision here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 30

January 3, 2024: Tesla’s CCS Adapter Doesn’t Work For The Cybertruck

January 3, 2024: Tesla’s CCS Adapter Doesn’t Work For The Cybertruck

Advertisement

Tesla’s own factory-produced CCS charging adapter doesn’t fit on the Cybertruck. Maybe that won’t be a big deal when we all convert to Tesla’s NACS charging ports, but until then, the wheel arch cladding fender flare prevents the CCS1 adapter from making contact with the truck. Read all about it here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 30

January 8, 2024: Nope, Still Can’t Drive On Snow

January 8, 2024: Nope, Still Can’t Drive On Snow

Advertisement

The Tesla Cybertruck was supposed to be the do-everything truck. The reality seems to be that it can’t really do all that much of anything at all — including drive on snow, a hazard that surely no one could have foreseen.

You can read our full story on this here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 30

January 16, 2024: No, Tesla Can’t Beat A Porsche 911 While Hauling A Porsche 911

January 16, 2024: No, Tesla Can’t Beat A Porsche 911 While Hauling A Porsche 911

No, Tesla Cybertruck Is *Not* Faster Than Porsche (While Towing)

Elon Musk and Tesla really rely on grandiose claims and cool visual tricks to keep us all interested in the capabilities of its vehicles, and this was no different. Tesla showed off a video that claimed a Cybertruck hauling a Porsche 911 could actually beat a Porsche 911 in a drag race. That’s not true, and Jason Fenske at Engineering Explained gave us all the details as to why.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 30

January 17, 2024: Road Trip Hell

January 17, 2024: Road Trip Hell

Taking the CYBERTRUCK on a MASSIVE ROADTRIP | Charging was TOUGH

YouTuber Dennis Wang shared a video of a cross-country road trip he completed in his Tesla Cybertruck. On the 1,340-mile trip, he had to stop 12 times to charge, and also faced more than his fair share of technical glitches on the road. You can check out our full story on this road trip for more details about how it all went wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 30

January 23, 2024: Oops, Poor Mileage!

January 23, 2024: Oops, Poor Mileage!

(Livestream) Tesla Cybertruck Highway Range Test

Independent testing quickly confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck was not going to be making its promised 320 miles of range back in early January, when Out of Spec Motoring could only manage 254 miles of driving on a full charge.

Advertisement

Things only got worse when, a few weeks later, several owners began to complain that their trucks were barely even reaching 200 miles of range. You can check out our full story about it here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 30

January 25, 2024: Out-Trekked By A Crosstrek

January 25, 2024: Out-Trekked By A Crosstrek

I Took my Cybertruck OFF ROADING! (I broke it) | Newbie’s Cybertruck Off Roading Initial Perspective

You know how the Tesla Cybertruck is supposed to be the best at everything, including off-roading? Well, it can’t do that “off-roading” thing very well, and it definitely got its ass beat by the humble Subaru Crosstrek.

Advertisement

Read our full story on the Crosstrek vs. Cybertruck battle here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 30

January 31, 2024: Good Luck Selling

January 31, 2024: Good Luck Selling

SELLING THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK TO CARMAX!

Let’s say you bought yourself a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck, only to find yourself disappointed by the whole affair. Let’s say you want to sell it. Well, good luck — because CarMax decided it would only offer $76,000 for the nearly-new $120,000 pickup. That’s not great!

Advertisement

But maybe don’t think about flipping it. Sure, a Cybertruck managed to net $244,000 when it was sold to a Porsche dealership in Atlanta, then was sold by that dealership for almost $300,000. But Tesla will blacklist you if you’re out here trying to make a quick buck flipping its trucks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 30

February 2, 2024: Abnormal Wear And Tear

February 2, 2024: Abnormal Wear And Tear

Cybertruck Aero Cover Issue Explained - Revising Original Launch Edition Wheel Covers for Goodyears

You know those nifty aerodynamic wheel covers on the Tesla Cybertruck? Turns out they’re chewing away at the truck’s tires, which wasn’t a known concern until Tesla YouTuber Brian Reese brought it to the world’s attention.

Advertisement

You can read our full story about that here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 30

February 2, 2024: Baby’s First Recall

February 2, 2024: Baby’s First Recall

Tesla Cybertruck
Photo: Tesla

In February, Tesla recalled nearly every single car that it has ever sold in America due to the fact that the font of the dashboard warning lights was too small to actually be able to read anything. The recall impacted 2 million vehicles, or about as many as Tesla has sold in the U.S., and it impacted the brand-new Cybertrucks on the market.

Advertisement

Check out our whole story on that here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 30

February 3, 2024: Apple Vision Pro-h No

February 3, 2024: Apple Vision Pro-h No

Advertisement

Think about the worst guy you’ve ever met. Now, imagine he was rich and had horrible taste. See him? Well, he’s nothing compared to this jabroni. What we’ve got here is a man using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta in his Cybertruck while wearing Apple Vision Pro VR goggles. What a goober.

You can read our full story about the Apple Vision Pro guy here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 30

February 6, 2024: Who Needs Wheels?

February 6, 2024: Who Needs Wheels?

Advertisement

King of the Hammers is a yearly desert outing that attracts all kinds of thrill seekers and off roaders — but one poor Cybertruck owner got a little too wild out in Johson Valley, and his entire wheel just... snapped off after doing some “gnarly donuts.” The truck wasn’t the only one to experience tech issues during that excursion, but it was the only truck that lost a whole entire wheel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 30

February 16, 2024: Yep, That’s Rust

February 16, 2024: Yep, That’s Rust

Cybertrucks Are Already Rusting - TechNewsDay

Tesla Cybertruck owners say that, upon delivery, they noticed distinct orange stains on the truck’s stainless steel body panels. An engineer tried to dispute the fact that it was rust, claiming instead that the truck was just attracting surface contaminants — which also sounds very unsavory.

Advertisement

Buyers can prevent discoloration or stains or handprints — but only if they also purchase a $5,000 Tesla-made wrap. That seems like something that maybe should have been disclosed previously!

You can read our full story on the rusting parts here, and learn how to clean that notoriously difficult surface here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 30

March 1, 2024: No Power

March 1, 2024: No Power

Tesla Cybertruck in snow
Image: Tesla

Over on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, poster Cybercar came with a unique plea: “I’ve had my truck for two days, got in this morning, everything was on. Went to press the brake to put it in reverse and everything went black. Power door button wouldn’t even let me out, had to use manual release to get out. I can not get back in either. My battery is at 40%, so no it’s not dead. Has anyone had this problem?” I’m sure that’s fine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 30

March 3, 2024: Catastrophic Failure

March 3, 2024: Catastrophic Failure

Cybertruck in Los Angeles
Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

In a now-deleted Tweet, Matthew Chiarello shared his love of Tesla in a post that ultimately revealed the truck’s danger to his family: “Love @tesla and my @cybertruck but ‘catastrophe failure’ with steering and brakes while on a road trip with wife and toddler. … Pretty pretty pretty not good. Oh and service center not open today. @elonmusk.” I think I would probably love the truck a little less, if I’m honest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 30

March 5, 2024: No Day At The Beach

March 5, 2024: No Day At The Beach

Advertisement

Thank you to local Monterey Bay news channel KSBW Action News 8 for capturing a fantastic clip of a Cybertruck stuck in the sand while driving illegally on Marina State Beach. The drivers couldn’t free the truck until the fire department arrived and deflated the tires.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 30

March 6, 2024: Beverly Hills (Not Where You Wanna Be)

March 6, 2024: Beverly Hills (Not Where You Wanna Be)

Advertisement

Rapper 2Rare crashed his Tesla Cybertruck directly into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign within hours of taking delivery; it’s not fully clear what happened here, but it’s a very bad look nevertheless.

Read our story about it here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 30

March 7, 2024: Cybertruck vs. Silverado HD

March 7, 2024: Cybertruck vs. Silverado HD

Can the CyberTruck “Tug-a-war”?

Have you ever wanted to watch a Tesla Cybertruck get creamed by a Chevy Silverado HD in a tuck of war? Well, it definitely happened, and it’s not the first time Tesla’s grandiose claims have been so brutally debunked. Read more here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 30

March 7, 2024: Goodbye, Resale Value

March 7, 2024: Goodbye, Resale Value

Tesla Cybertruck
Image: Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck has really been dominating the resale market, with examples running for more than $200,000. Now, there are so many of these trucks in the market that no one is quite that interested, and efforts at lucractive flips have fallen short. Check out more here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 30

March 8, 2024: WTF Is That Tent?

March 8, 2024: WTF Is That Tent?

Advertisement

Okay, alright, fine. So the Cybertruck hasn’t been a super stellar hit. Surely that can’t mean that Tesla’s promised accessories would at least be worthwhile!

Well... wrong. Tesla offers a $3,000 “base camp” tent attachment to the bed of the truck. What was promoted as quite a handsome, structured affair with windows and angles and a grill has turned out to be a shapeless tent-adjacent structure that just kinda sits on the back of the truck. You’re also supposed to activate a totally nonexistent “Tent Mode” on the Cybertruck when you install it.

Check out our full story on the tent here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 30

March 8, 2024: Nope, Not Bulletproof!

March 8, 2024: Nope, Not Bulletproof!

Is the Cybertruck *ACTUALLY* bulletproof?! (vs .50 cal rifle)

One of Musk’s biggest claims with the Cybertruck is that it should be practically invincible, and at the very least, bulletproof. YouTuber JerryRigEverything decided to put that claim to the test with his many, many guns — and it turns out that perhaps Elon exaggerated a bit here.

Advertisement

Read our full story on the subject here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 30

March 9, 2024: Locked In? Too Bad

March 9, 2024: Locked In? Too Bad

Advertisement

What happens if you get locked in the back of your Tesla Cybertruck? Nothing good. While most automakers include a glow-in-the-dark emergency release handle in passenger vehicles, Tesla does not include that feature in the Cybertruck. Oh, and no one is going to be able to hear you scream!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 30

March 10, 2024: Critical Steering Issue Detected

March 10, 2024: Critical Steering Issue Detected

Advertisement

Ben, a Texas-based EV enthusiast, shared a fairly harrowing post on Twitter ove the weekend. He shared a video of his Cybertruck screen flashing red, with a “critical steering issue” warning. He had to pull over. Thankfully the issue was resolved by “walking away from the vehicle and coming back.” I’m sure that’s fine. I’m sure that’s nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

30 / 30