Tesla stock sinks, Bitcoin's creator, and the next Nvidia: Markets news roundup

Who created Bitcoin? Is it finally known? Perhaps not.
“Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” a new HBO (WBD) documentary that premiered on Tuesday, claims that former Bitcoin developer Peter Todd is Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin. Hours before the documentary’s release, the 39-year-old Canadian software designer involved in the early years of developing Bitcoin denied the claim, saying that he was not the creator of Bitcoin.
Tesla (TSLA) stock fell during morning trading on Friday, after its highly-anticipated robotaxi reveal failed to impress investors.
The electric vehicle maker’s shares were down around 7.5% on Friday morning after being down about 6% during pre-market trading. Its shares closed down almost 1% Thursday before the event. Read More
Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, has been seeking a two-month delay for the start of his prison sentence due to alleged injuries from a dog. However, it appears he has come to terms with his situation. In a recent LinkedIn post, he announced his new role as an inmate at FCI Cumberland.
Tejas Dessai, director of research at Global X, breaks down what companies to invest in for the next phase of AI expansion
Despite signs that the “lock-in” effect is beginning to fade, many homeowners that snagged rock-bottom mortgage rates during the pandemic are still waiting on rates to fall again before making a move.