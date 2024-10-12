How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tesla stock sinks, Bitcoin's creator, and the next Nvidia: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Plus, 10 cities where low mortgage rates have homeowners locked in 'golden handcuffs'

Plus, 10 cities where low mortgage rates have homeowners locked in ‘golden handcuffs’

An HBO documentary says Peter Todd is the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. He denies it
A statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, a presumed pseudonym used by the inventor of Bitcoin, is displayed in Graphisoft Park in Budapest, Hungary. The statue's creators, Reka Gergely and Tamas Gilly, used anonymized facial features, as Nakamoto's true identify remains unconfirmed.


An HBO documentary says Peter Todd is the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. He denies it

An HBO documentary says Peter Todd is the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. He denies it

Image for article titled Tesla stock sinks, Bitcoin&#39;s creator, and the next Nvidia: Markets news roundup
Screenshot: Peter Todd’s X account (Other)

Who created Bitcoin? Is it finally known? Perhaps not.

“Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” a new HBO (WBD) documentary that premiered on Tuesday, claims that former Bitcoin developer Peter Todd is Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin. Hours before the documentary’s release, the 39-year-old Canadian software designer involved in the early years of developing Bitcoin denied the claim, saying that he was not the creator of Bitcoin. 

Tesla stock sinks 7% after Elon Musk's robotaxi reveal disappoints investors

Tesla stock sinks 7% after Elon Musk’s robotaxi reveal disappoints investors

elon musk with his hands put together in front of his face
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Milken Institute's Global Conference on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock fell during morning trading on Friday, after its highly-anticipated robotaxi reveal failed to impress investors.

The electric vehicle maker's shares were down around 7.5% on Friday morning after being down about 6% during pre-market trading. Its shares closed down almost 1% Thursday before the event.


The CEO of disgraced crypto firm FTX actually announced his prison stint on LinkedIn

The CEO of disgraced crypto firm FTX actually announced his prison stint on LinkedIn

Image for article titled Tesla stock sinks, Bitcoin&#39;s creator, and the next Nvidia: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, has been seeking a two-month delay for the start of his prison sentence due to alleged injuries from a dog. However, it appears he has come to terms with his situation. In a recent LinkedIn post, he announced his new role as an inmate at FCI Cumberland.

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says
Tejas Dessai, director of research at Global X, breaks down what companies to invest in for the next phase of AI expansion

10 cities where low mortgage rates have homeowners locked in 'golden handcuffs'

10 cities where low mortgage rates have homeowners locked in ‘golden handcuffs’

Image for article titled Tesla stock sinks, Bitcoin&#39;s creator, and the next Nvidia: Markets news roundup
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

Despite signs that the “lock-in” effect is beginning to fade, many homeowners that snagged rock-bottom mortgage rates during the pandemic are still waiting on rates to fall again before making a move.

