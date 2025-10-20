Tesla may say the future is autonomous, but investors still want directions. When the company reports third-quarter results Wednesday after the bell, investors will be watching whether the record output that Musk calls “historic” is translating into margin, cash flow, and sustainable demand.

The company is straddling two stories. One is familiar: volume, scale, and factory output. The other is ambitious: robotaxis, humanoid robots, software monetization, and an energy business that thinks big. But big stories don’t erase the fact that Tesla’s margins are under pressure, demand has been tinted by tax-credit rushes, and valuations are already baking in the future.

Analysts expect Q3 revenue around $26 billion and earnings of about $0.53–$0.55 a share, down from last year even as volume grows. So the question Wednesday won’t just be whether Tesla delivered; it’ll be whether Tesla delivered with economics improving, not weakening. With regulatory credits shrinking, labor and input costs rising, and pricing power under threat, the company must show investors how it plans to sustain profitability.

Free cash flow will be a major watch point, too: Street models have that number clustered around $1.1–$1.3 billion for Q3, down sharply from around $2.7 billion in Q3 2024 — and Deutsche Bank says it “should still be stronger” sequentially from Q2’s $146 million — amid heavier capex and inventory build. If cash conversion lags margins again, investors could interpret it as worsening efficiency rather than just temporary investment.

Output is up — certainty isn’t The company’s most recent numbers are striking. Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles in the third quarter — the highest in its history — and deployed 12.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage, more than double a year ago. Those figures support the idea of scale, but not necessarily profitability. But behind the sky-high delivery number is the caveat that much of the surge came in the U.S. ahead of the Sept. 30 federal $7,500 EV tax-credit deadline — a pull-forward effect rather than clear acceleration. Europe remains a drag amid rising competition and price pressure. In China, Tesla has stabilized but not fully recovered.

Adding complexity to the mix is the narrative that Tesla wants to own. CEO Elon Musk and management love to talk about “physical AI” — robotaxis, the humanoid “Optimus” robot, factories that think, energy systems that integrate software and fleets. But while the ambition is clear, the economics and timelines are less so. Investors will be looking for any fresh metrics on software and services monetization: paid Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions, deferred revenue from software updates, or early data from fleet-based mobility pilots. Even modest movement here would help justify the ‘AI platform’ multiple the stock trades on.

The Street’s average view is grounded, not giddy. Tesla’s stock carries an average price target of about $364 and a consensus Hold rating from 45 analysts, according to MarketBeat. But analysts at Wedbush Securities, led by Daniel Ives, just maintained their $600 price target, arguing Tesla’s next chapter could be worth a trillion dollars in valuation alone if autonomy and robotics scale. Others are less enthusiastic: at Barclays, analyst Dan Levy raised the target — to $350 — but kept an Equal Weight rating, warning that fundamentals still need to catch up to the story.

“Tesla enters Q3 earnings with two contrasting stories,” Levy wrote in an analyst note. “There’s an accelerating autonomous and AI narrative on one hand and a weakening fundamental backdrop on the other.”

Investor’s Business Daily wrote that Tesla “could blow out estimates” if margins hold, while MarketWatch says shareholders have “major questions for Musk” about governance and autonomy timelines. Global strategists from IG, Capital.com, and Saxo call the setup “fragile margins despite record deliveries.” Investors know the dance: Bulls hear rerating, while skeptics hear a show-me quarter. Given Tesla’s premium valuation — still trading at a forward P/E of around 170x and the stock up around 16.7% year to date — even a small earnings miss or weak guidance could trigger a sharp rerating. The market simply leaves little room for error.

Margins over moonshots Tesla’s challenge this coming quarter is two-fold. First: sustaining the delivery momentum without lean-forward incentives or a major credit deadline looming.

The U.S. delivery surge was real, but if it came at the cost of pricing or triggered higher incentives, the margin risk grows. Tesla already faces a shift because those regulatory credits, which used to boost margins, are fading. Inputs, labour and competition are rising. Tesla’s automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, has hovered in the high-teens, far below its 25% peak in 2022. Analysts estimate that regulatory credit sales, which totaled nearly $2.8 billion in 2024 (about 16% of gross profit), will fall roughly 21% this year, removing a key cushion for profitability.

Ives wrote that he is “finally starting to see some stable demand trends” for Tesla “after a brutal few quarters.” He added, “With some Model Y refreshes abound we expect generally positive commentary around more stable demand into year-end … although the EV tax credit ending in the U.S. and sluggish Europe demand remains a headwind.”

Meanwhile, the Cybertruck still looks like a concept car — and is selling like one. Industry estimates show that Tesla sold just 5,385 Cybertrucks in Q3 2025, a 63% drop year-over-year and nearly invisible against the broader delivery boom of 497,000 vehicles. Year-to-date, the model has moved barely 16,000 units — which is far short of the 250,000 annual units Musk once projected. Meanwhile, competitors such as the Ford F‑150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are gaining speed in the electric truck segment. Analysts will be watching whether Tesla updates investors on the “unboxed” manufacturing process tied to the next-gen platform, a potential lever to bring battery and assembly costs down across the lineup.

Tesla’s “cheaper car” push landed with more shrug than splash. Even Ives wasn’t impressed. The new Standard trims for the Model 3 and Model Y — priced at $36,990 and $39,990 — are basically de-contented versions designed to soften the blow of losing the $7,500 federal tax credit. Cloth interiors replace leather, fewer speakers, no rear screen — cost control masquerading as accessibility. Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu called the launch “a relatively simple move” to defend volume and margin, while acknowledging “some disappointment … mainly around pricing.” His team now models just a “small late-Q4 uplift” from the cheaper versions.

At the moment, Tesla’s bright spot is energy. Deployments hit a record as the Lathrop, California, and Shanghai Megapack facilities ramped up production, but deployments alone don’t guarantee profit. The energy business carries higher potential margins, though Tesla hasn’t yet broken out detailed unit economics. Investors will press for margin commentary in auto and energy alike — cost by region, mix, ASP trends, and inventory dynamics. If this quarter’s volume doesn’t convert into improved unit economics, the “scale” story loses traction. Investors will be watching for whether Musk provides guidance on energy-storage margin trajectory or confirms any new Megapack contracts; any transparency here could be a near-term stock catalyst.

And then second challenge this coming quarter is: the regional picture, where the calculus is delicate.

The company has had to absorb rising input costs, higher labor expenses, and competitive pressure from Chinese rivals. Discounts and regional incentives have helped preserve share but at the expense of profitability. On Sept. 1, the company trimmed its Model 3 Long Range price in China to ¥259,500 (about $36,300) ahead of deliveries, while U.S. lease rates nudged higher. That price cut shows that Tesla still has levers to pull, but it also signals a market where price is policy and rivals are relentless.

Ives wrote that China — “while previously a headwind” — “remains a source of strength with the Model Y spurring incremental demand in the region while the new six-seat Model YL has played a significant role with driving new demand for its fleet in the region despite seeing more low-cost models entering the market with China representing the heart and lungs of TSLA’s growth story.”

He added, “Despite this tariff war playing out and changing daily, we believe that Tesla’s massive presence in China is a relatively good sign for Musk and Co. as Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory produces a significant amount of its global vehicles while rare earth minerals remain a crucial component for multiple products within the TSLA ecosystem (including Optimus).”

Some analysts see signs of rebound — but even with that, European demand remains weak, leaving Tesla reliant on the U.S. and export flows. In the U.S., demand beyond the credit deadline will be the tell — did Tesla simply borrow from the holiday quarter, or is there durable order flow at existing price points and lease terms? None of this negates Tesla’s shift toward software and services, but it explains why many investors will insist on clean numbers today before paying up for tomorrow.

The $1 trillion question Tesla’s long-game pitch centers on autonomy and robotics. It’s bold: a robotaxi fleet, the humanoid Optimus robots in factories, and energy systems entwined with software. But boldness is one thing; clarity is another.

On last quarter’s earnings call, a toned-down Musk warned that Tesla could face “a rough few quarters” as U.S. support wanes, and the CEO doubled down on the company’s future. “Autonomy is the story,” he said, telling investors that Tesla aimed to roll out autonomous ride-hailing to about half of the U.S. by year-end and target meaningful financial impact by late 2026. But so far, the road to autonomy still needs guardrails.

On Wednesday’s earnings call, Musk will almost certainly lean harder and farther into the next-act vision: an autonomous two-seat “Cybercab” targeted for 2026, and Optimus gradually taking on repetitive factory tasks. But Tesla’s plans hinge on regulatory approvals, safety data, and monetization of software and fleet services. The robotaxi set-up in Austin, Texas, is real, but it’s still in the early stages, and questions remain about safety, scalability, profitability and timeline. All that means that, right now, the “bold” path to revenue is hazy. Expect analysts to ask for tangible KPIs — intervention rates, cumulative FSD miles, or robotaxi pilot metrics — to replace narrative with measurable progress.

On Oct. 9, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a new investigation into nearly 2.9 million Teslas over its FSD behavior — a reminder that autonomy monetization depends on policy as much as code. Expect investors to ask for specifics: intervention rates, pilot scope, commercialization milestones, and whether any autonomy revenue shows up in 2026–27 models rather than slides. Without a revenue breakout for software or FSD subscriptions, Wall Street can’t model the “AI valuation” credibly.

Ives is betting on the upside. The long-time Tesla bull said to watch for the robotaxi rollout across the U.S. and the volume production trajectory for both the Cybercabs and Optimus in 2026. “We continue to strongly believe the most important chapter in Tesla’s growth story is now beginning with the AI era now here," he wrote. "It starts with autonomous then robotics as we believe the autonomous valuation is worth $1 trillion alone to the Tesla story over the next few years that will start to get unlocked over the coming months.”

Wall Street wants receipts Governance is back on the docket, too. Shareholders will vote on Nov. 6 on a $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk that proxy adviser ISS has urged investors to reject. The package — pitched as necessary to retain Musk as Tesla pivots deeper into AI and robotics and tied to ambition milestones — has become a Rorschach test for credibility: the bolder the promises, the more investors want near-term proof in margin and cash generation — a sign that markets are paying attention to the disconnect between aspiration and execution.

Finally, watch for guidance, something Tesla rarely provides formally but that markets will hang on nonetheless. Investors will be listening for informal cues about Q4 delivery targets, 2026 production goals, Model Y refresh volume, next-gen “Model 2” timing, and capex trajectory.

The bridge between Tesla’s two operating models — the car company and the autonomy-plus-energy platform — has to show up in the line items. If Tesla produces a quarter with volume but shrinking margins, vague comments on autonomy and no clear energy profit path, it risks reminding investors that the transition from carmaker to tech-energy-robotics platform still isn’t fully baked. If it instead shows stabilizing margin, durable demand, and clearer visibility on software and energy monetization, then the narrative might finally reflect reality.

So even if the future is autonomous, the bill, as always, is due in margins and cash.