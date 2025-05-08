Tesla keeps hitting robotaxi roadblocks

One of the most important branding decisions a company can make about its product is the name. It needs to be catchy and descriptive. But when trademarking, it also can’t be “generic,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which rebuffed Tesla’s (TSLA) application to trademark the term “robotaxi” for its planned ride-hailing service.



Advertisement

According to TechCrunch, Tesla has also tried to trademark “Cybercab,” but that has also been dismissed as being too generic.

Tesla also submitted two similar trademark applications on October 10 for the term “Robobus,” which are still under examination.

Here are some other robotaxi companies, all of which have successfully navigated the name game.