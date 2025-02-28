Markets

Tesla stock is set for its second-worst month ever as Elon Musk's investors turn jittery

Musk's political activities in the U.S. and elsewhere may weigh on the automaker's sales

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Tesla stock is set for its second-worst month ever as Elon Musk&#39;s investors turn jittery
Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA+1.76%IBKR+0.09%

The stock of Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA+1.76%) is rising today — but that probably won’t be enough to prevent it from logging its worst month ever, as the post-election rally disappears and the automakers’s market value holds below $1 trillion.

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly comes for knockoff weight loss drugs in new ad campaign
Starbucks is cutting menu items so say goodbye to these 13 drinks
Nvidia and Big Tech stocks can't escape the market's growing anxiety
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly comes for knockoff weight loss drugs in new ad campaign
Starbucks is cutting menu items so say goodbye to these 13 drinks
Nvidia and Big Tech stocks can't escape the market's growing anxiety
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The shares are down about 27% so far in February, as weakening U.S. consumer spending and uncertainty about tariffs and policy changes make equity investors increasingly anxious. The stock’s worst ever month was December 2022, when it declined 37%.

Advertisement

Related Content

Tesla stock is soaring as Elon Musk looks to benefit from Donald Trump's victory
Tesla stock soars 20% thanks to an earnings beat and Elon Musk's 'best guesses'

Related Content

Tesla stock is soaring as Elon Musk looks to benefit from Donald Trump's victory
Tesla stock soars 20% thanks to an earnings beat and Elon Musk's 'best guesses'

“The real difficulty with any stock that is as richly valued as Tesla is to be able to call a floor,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told Bloomberg. “Since Tesla has defied conventional valuations for so long, a bottom is more about investor sentiment than the normal metrics that value investors might use.”

Advertisement

This week’s decline, of about 15%, was driven in part by a report on Tuesday from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association that showed Tesla’s sales in the EU fell 45% in January, even as the EV market surged. The company’s earnings last month were also disappointing.

Advertisement

Musk’s political activities — including as effective head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency — may be alienating potential car buyers, according to analysts. Musk also recently endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany party and participated in an online campaign to convince U.K. officials to release far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

—William Gavin contributed to this article.