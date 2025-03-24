Tether, Bitcoin, XRP, and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Legislation moving through the House and Senate have Tether (USDT) and other stablecoins in the spotlight. On Thursday, President Donald Trump seemed to endorse the stablecoin bills in a crypto conference video address, during which he said he’s asked congress to make “simple, common-sense rules for stablecoins and market structure.”

Stablecoins are tokens pegged to another currency or asset, such as the U.S. dollar. Tether is the largest stablecoin today, and Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong has said the popular exchange would probably delist Tether in the U.S. if it didn’t comply with new legislation. (Coinbase — which has ties to a stablecoin called USDC — has already delisted Tether in Europe.) Tether’s compliance may hinge on the state of its reserves, which are not independently audited — though that reportedly may change.

While the name implies stability, stablecoins can and do become unstable when they’re unpegged from their target asset or currency. In February, Consumer Reports and other groups asked lawmakers to vote against the brewing House and Senate bills, saying they “represent a crypto industry wish list, not an adequate regulatory regime that provides necessary oversight, customer protection, and stability.”