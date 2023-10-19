Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Texas Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.7 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Tuesday 3:18PM
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $472.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.9 million.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

Advertisement