Texas Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.7 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $472.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.9 million.

