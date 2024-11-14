Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving

WalletHub analyzed some fun metrics to figure out the best U.S. cities where you can spend the holiday

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Magali Gomez (Getty Images)

If you haven’t figured out your Thanksgiving plans yet or are looking to book a last-minute trip, WalletHub has some suggestions.

Advertisement

The travel company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities using 18 Thanksgiving-specific metrics to try to figure out where to go to celebrate the holiday.

“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google (GOOGL) search history,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, San Diego has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights and San Francisco has surprisingly affordable accommodations.”

WalletHub looked at some fun metrics, like pumpkin patches per capita and the abundance — or lack thereof — of holiday decoration shops. It also looked at more practical considerations, like the prevalence of highly-rated affordable restaurants, the price of hotel rooms over Thanksgiving, and the share of flight delays during the holiday season per location.

New York City, home to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, didn’t make the list, but plenty of other interesting cities did.

Check out which seven cities were ranked the best places for a Thanksgiving trip.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

#7: San Antonio, Texas

#7: San Antonio, Texas

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Allan Baxter (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

#6: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

#6: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Henryk Sadura (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

#5: Dallas, Texas

#5: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Danny Lehman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

#4: San Jose, California

#4: San Jose, California

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Steve Proehl (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

#3: San Francisco, California

#3: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

#2: Atlanta, Georgia

#2: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

#1: San Diego, California

#1: San Diego, California

Image for article titled The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving
Photo: Alessandro Giorgi Art Photography (Getty Images)
Advertisement

9 / 9