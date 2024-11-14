The 7 best cities in America to visit for Thanksgiving

If you haven’t figured out your Thanksgiving plans yet or are looking to book a last-minute trip, WalletHub has some suggestions.

The travel company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities using 18 Thanksgiving-specific metrics to try to figure out where to go to celebrate the holiday.

“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google (GOOGL) search history,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, San Diego has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights and San Francisco has surprisingly affordable accommodations.”

WalletHub looked at some fun metrics, like pumpkin patches per capita and the abundance — or lack thereof — of holiday decoration shops. It also looked at more practical considerations, like the prevalence of highly-rated affordable restaurants, the price of hotel rooms over Thanksgiving, and the share of flight delays during the holiday season per location.

New York City, home to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, didn’t make the list, but plenty of other interesting cities did.

Check out which seven cities were ranked the best places for a Thanksgiving trip.

