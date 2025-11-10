How to do Thanksgiving for less than $100

How to do Thanksgiving for less than $100 How to plan, shop, and cook Thanksgiving, from small tables to friendsgiving, while keeping both costs and creativity in check

Thanksgiving used to be simple: a turkey, a few sides, and maybe a pie. Now, with grocery prices still elevated and household budgets tightening, families of all shapes and sizes are calculating exactly how far $100 can stretch.

This isn’t just frugality. It’s a reflection of broader shifts in consumer habits. NielsenIQ reports that Americans are more price-conscious than ever, comparing promotions, hunting for deals, and rethinking what “essential” really means at the holiday table.

Whether it’s a five-person intimate dinner, a friendsgiving of ten, or a sprawling 12-guest mash-up of relatives and roommates, hosting smart has become both art and arithmetic.

Here’s how to make it work, and what that $100 cap reveals about the modern holiday economy.