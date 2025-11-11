What's more expensive on your Thanksgiving menu this year?
We've compiled the latest BLS data to show which Thanksgiving staples went up, stayed the same, and actually decreased in price this year
Turkey and chicken
Don’t stress about your bird. The price of turkey (under the “other uncooked poultry” category) increased just 0.6% since last year, while chicken parts you might use in stock increased 2.2%.
Beef
If you’re swapping turkey for beef this Thanksgiving, or want to serve both, expect sticker shock. Beef roasts are up 18.4%, steaks have risen 16.6%, and ground beef costs nearly 13% more than last year, making red meat the priciest category on the table.
Pre-made baked goods
If you’re buying bakery items instead of baking from scratch, expect to pay more. Sweet rolls, coffeecakes, and doughnuts surged 5.5%, while biscuits, rolls, and muffins rose 3.9%. Even simple white bread is up 1.1%.
Sugar, flour, butter, and eggs
Home bakers won’t notice too much of a difference this Thanksgiving. Sugar is up 2.9% and flour rose 1.1% over the past year, while butter actually dipped 1.8%. Eggs also fell 1.3% after sharp increases last year.
Canned and packaged goods
Canned vegetables rose 4.9%, canned fruits climbed 4.8%, and packaged salads went up 3.3%.
Produce
Produce prices varied. Lettuce jumped 4.2%, apples rose 2.1%, and oranges increased 3% — but other fresh fruits actually got cheaper. Potatoes also saw small upticks of about 3.7%
Coffee
Your post-dinner coffee is getting a lot more expensive. Instant coffee prices spiked 21.7%, and roasted coffee jumped 18.9% — among the steepest increases of any grocery item this year.