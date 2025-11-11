Logo
What's more expensive on your Thanksgiving menu this year?

We've compiled the latest BLS data to show which Thanksgiving staples went up, stayed the same, and actually decreased in price this year

ByBen Kesslen
As you prepare for Thanksgiving, you might be wondering how much more money you’re about to spend compared to last year.

But unlike previous years, prices for many Thanksgiving staples have stayed relatively stable in the past 12 months.

Using the most recent food-price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve outlined the items on your menu that are likely to be pricier this year, what'll probably cost the same, and — in some welcome cases — what might be cheaper this time around.

Continue reading to see the changes.

Turkey and chicken

Don’t stress about your bird. The price of turkey (under the “other uncooked poultry” category) increased just 0.6% since last year, while chicken parts you might use in stock increased 2.2%.

Beef

If you’re swapping turkey for beef this Thanksgiving, or want to serve both, expect sticker shock. Beef roasts are up 18.4%, steaks have risen 16.6%, and ground beef costs nearly 13% more than last year, making red meat the priciest category on the table.

Pre-made baked goods

If you’re buying bakery items instead of baking from scratch, expect to pay more. Sweet rolls, coffeecakes, and doughnuts surged 5.5%, while biscuits, rolls, and muffins rose 3.9%. Even simple white bread is up 1.1%.

Sugar, flour, butter, and eggs

Home bakers won’t notice too much of a difference this Thanksgiving. Sugar is up 2.9% and flour rose 1.1% over the past year, while butter actually dipped 1.8%. Eggs also fell 1.3% after sharp increases last year.

Canned and packaged goods 

Canned vegetables rose 4.9%, canned fruits climbed 4.8%, and packaged salads went up 3.3%. 

Produce

Produce prices varied. Lettuce jumped 4.2%, apples rose 2.1%, and oranges increased 3% — but other fresh fruits actually got cheaper. Potatoes also saw small upticks of about 3.7%

Coffee 

Your post-dinner coffee is getting a lot more expensive. Instant coffee prices spiked 21.7%, and roasted coffee jumped 18.9% — among the steepest increases of any grocery item this year.