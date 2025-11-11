What's more expensive on your Thanksgiving menu this year?

As you prepare for Thanksgiving, you might be wondering how much more money you’re about to spend compared to last year.

But unlike previous years, prices for many Thanksgiving staples have stayed relatively stable in the past 12 months.

Using the most recent food-price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve outlined the items on your menu that are likely to be pricier this year, what'll probably cost the same, and — in some welcome cases — what might be cheaper this time around.

Continue reading to see the changes.