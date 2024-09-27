The 10 American cities where you’re most likely to have a bad hair day

It’s no secret that some places make it far more challenging to maintain a mane than others. A vacation in low humidity Las Vegas can leave your hair feeling dry and staticky, while a trip to high-humidity Houston can turn even the most well-managed locks into a frizzy mess.

Advertisement

While varying weather conditions can be a minor nuisance for travelers, for people residing in cities with high humidity, wind speeds, and other detrimental factors, these conditions can also lead to spending more money at the salon.



“There’s a lot of Brazilian blowouts and keratin treatments going on,” said Toni Lundin, a stylist at Craft Salon in Houston. Lundin explained that some of her clients will get two Brazilian blowouts annually – once at the start of summer and once during the holiday season, in effort to mitigate the weather’s effect on their hair.



The treatment uses a liquid keratin formula that bonds to hair, creating a protective barrier that reduces frizziness and prevents further damage. At Lundin’s salon, the procedure usually costs about $365 and lasts for about three months, though she also offers a maintenance Brazilian blowout that lasts for a month and costs $150.



In addition to salon treatments, however, there are also less costly ways to deal with the climate’s effect on your hair – including embracing weather’s impact on your mane.



“My hair is super straight, and I don’t mind a little frizz, because I have finer hair, so it helps me out a bit,” Lundin said. She also suggested people could wear their hair more naturally or in an updo, to mitigate the weather’s effect on their style.



“People wear their hair up a lot here. It’s hot, humid,” Lundin said. “During the summer, most people don’t even have their hair down because it’s too hot.”



Houston is one of 10 locations recently highlighted in an analysis by beauty scheduling software Goldie, that identified the unhealthiest cities for hair. The analysis looked at wind speed, humidity, UV index, and water hardness to determine the American cities where people are most likely to struggle with bad hair days.



“Living in a bustling city comes with challenges, and your hair is no exception. The elements can wreak havoc on your locks. By incorporating simple practices into your routine, you can maintain healthy and vibrant hair, no matter where you live,” said Ian Stribling, the general manager at Goldie.



“To protect your hair from the elements in a city environment, shield it from the wind with a scarf, choose anti-frizz products for humidity, wear a hat and use a heat protectant to guard against UV rays, use a clarifying shampoo, and consider a shower filter to combat hard water.”



Continue reading to learn which American cities are the worst for your hair health.