10 American cities where young professionals are thriving

Real Estate

10 American cities where young professionals are thriving

Balancing economic considerations with the desire for a vibrant social life is a constant challenge for young people

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

Deciding where to begin your adult life can be daunting for young people. Balancing economic considerations, with the desire for a vibrant social life is a constant challenge.

The property management company Zumper graded the best cities for new professionals based on their performance across seven categories: median rent, median income, unemployment rate, the concentration of young people, the concentration of young people with bachelor’s degrees, the population of single people, and the number of restaurants per 1,000 individuals.

Zumper pulled the data from their own apartment listings, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 2020 American Community Survey.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities in the United States for young professionals.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Walter Bibikow (iStock by Getty Images)

Oklahoma City is the tenth best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks for its low median rent and unemployment rate, but lost points for its single population and number of restaurants per capita.

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Andrey Denisyuk (iStock by Getty Images)

Atlanta is the ninth best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks for its high population of singles and the number of restaurants per capita, but lost points due to the high cost of rent.

8. Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Marc Guitard (iStock by Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. is the eighth best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks for its population of young people, high median income, and restaurants per capita. The nation’s capital did lose some points due to the high cost of rent.

7. Raleigh, North Carolina

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Visual Vic (iStock by Getty Images)

Raleigh is the seventh best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks for its low unemployment rate, but lost points due to its low number of restaurants per capita.

6. Phoenix, Arizona

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: 4kodiak (iStock by Getty Images)

Phoenix is the sixth best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks for its population of young people and low unemployment rate.

5. San Francisco, California

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco is the fifth best ranked city for young professionals in America. The city received top marks in nearly every category, except for the cost of rent, where the notoriously expensive city earned an F grade.

4. Columbus, Ohio

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Bill Dickinson (iStock by Getty Images)

Columbus is the fourth best ranked city for young professionals. It received top marks across several categories, including rent, the population of young people, and the unemployment rate.

3. Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle is the third best ranked city for young professionals. It received top marks across several categories, including the population of young people, the unemployment rate, and the number of restaurants per capita.

2. Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Brad McGinley (iStock by Getty Images)

Denver is the second best ranked city for young professionals. It received top marks for its population of young people, unemployment rate, and number of restaurants per capita.

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Image for article titled 10 American cities where young professionals are thriving
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

Minneapolis is the best ranked city for young professionals. It received top marks for its low unemployment rate and performed above average in every other category.

