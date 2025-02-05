10 American cities where young professionals are thriving

Deciding where to begin your adult life can be daunting for young people. Balancing economic considerations, with the desire for a vibrant social life is a constant challenge.

Advertisement

The property management company Zumper graded the best cities for new professionals based on their performance across seven categories: median rent, median income, unemployment rate, the concentration of young people, the concentration of young people with bachelor’s degrees, the population of single people, and the number of restaurants per 1,000 individuals.

Zumper pulled the data from their own apartment listings, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 2020 American Community Survey.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 best cities in the United States for young professionals.