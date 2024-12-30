DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Lifestyle

The 10 college campuses most worth moving to

Choosing where to attend college is one of the most impactful decisions a young person can make in their lives

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 10 college campuses most worth moving to
Photo: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Choosing where to attend college is one of the most impactful decisions a young person can make in their lives – but it’s also one that can be fraught with pitfalls. The ideal university for one person might leave another student unhappy and dissatisfied.

A recent study by Rocket Moving, a moving and storage company, analyzed 50 colleges and universities, to determine which American campuses are worth moving to, despite the financial and logistical barriers that come with this process. The analysis looked at factors including academic environment, student experience, affordability, World University Rankings, and safety – based on data from official university websites.

“Prospective students should assess what matters most to them—whether it’s academic excellence, low tuition, or a safe and vibrant community,” said Rocket Moving CEO Christopher Vardanyan. “The best university for you doesn’t always need to be the most expensive or highest ranked; sometimes, the right fit is about finding a place where you can thrive both academically and personally.”

Continue reading to see the top 10 college campuses, most worth moving to, according to the Rocket Moving analysis.

10. University of Missouri

The University of Missouri ranked number 10 in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its overall affordability.

9. New York University

NYU ranked number nine in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its student-to-faculty ratio.

8. Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Tech ranked number eight in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its prestigious international reputation.

7. University of Georgia

The University of Georgia ranked number seven in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its affordability and academic reputation.

6. Washington State University

Washington State University ranked number six in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its affordability and student-to-faculty ratio.

5. University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Chicago ranked number five in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its location, affordability, and student-to-faculty ratio.

4. Missouri University of Science and Technology

The Missouri University of Science and Technology ranked number four in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its campus safety and affordability.

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked number three in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its quality of education.

2. University of Florida

The University of Florida ranked number two in college campuses worth moving to. It received high marks for its affordability and academic reputation.

1. University of Pennsylvania

Penn was the best ranked university in the rankings. It received high marks for its academic reputation, safety, and affordability.

