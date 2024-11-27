The cost of attaining a higher education — and the burdensome debt that many take on to afford it — has long been a subject of concern in the United States.



Seventy-one percent of currently and previously enrolled American university students with student loans say that they’ve delayed other life events, including buying a home, due to the financial pressure caused by their debt, according to the Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2024 study.

The same study revealed that more than half of all people without university degrees cited the cost of attending college as a barrier to obtaining further education. Nearly a third of current college students who have debated pausing their education point to the expense of attending school as a reason.

The expense of tuition and fees is challenging enough on its own, but for many students the costs rise even higher when taking into account their living situations. Years of renting an apartment, especially in an expensive city, can add to the mounting debt that many students face.

A recent analysis from Evernest, a property management company, revealed the cities and towns where living off campus is most expensive for college students. The study took into account the cost of living, average public transportation cost, median rent near universities, and searches for apartments near universities to determine their rankings.

Click through to read which college towns are the most expensive for students. You can also read about the most expensive colleges and universities in the US here.