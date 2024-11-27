Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Lifestyle

A recent study took into account median rents near universities and other factors

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Barry Winiker (iStock by Getty Images)

The cost of attaining a higher education — and the burdensome debt that many take on to afford it — has long been a subject of concern in the United States.

Seventy-one percent of currently and previously enrolled American university students with student loans say that they’ve delayed other life events, including buying a home, due to the financial pressure caused by their debt, according to the Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2024 study.

The same study revealed that more than half of all people without university degrees cited the cost of attending college as a barrier to obtaining further education. Nearly a third of current college students who have debated pausing their education point to the expense of attending school as a reason.

The expense of tuition and fees is challenging enough on its own, but for many students the costs rise even higher when taking into account their living situations. Years of renting an apartment, especially in an expensive city, can add to the mounting debt that many students face.

A recent analysis from Evernest, a property management company, revealed the cities and towns where living off campus is most expensive for college students. The study took into account the cost of living, average public transportation cost, median rent near universities, and searches for apartments near universities to determine their rankings.

Click through to read which college towns are the most expensive for students. You can also read about the most expensive colleges and universities in the US here.

Providence, Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Leonid Andronov (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Brown University, Rhode Island School of Design

Cost of Living: $1,628

Median Rent Near University: $2,400

Boston, Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Joe Daniel Price (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Harvard University, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cost of Living: $1,455

Median Rent Near University: $3,000

Santa Barbara, California

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Laser1987 (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: University of California Santa Barbara

Cost of Living: $1,166

Median Rent Near University: $4,600

Berkeley, California

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Yiming Chen (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: University of California Berkeley

Cost of Living: $1,691

Median Rent Near University: $2,400

New Haven, Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Robert Holmes (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Yale University

Cost of Living: $1,500

Median Rent Near University: $3,400

Stanford, California

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Jejim (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Stanford

Cost of Living: $1,550

Median Rent Near University: $4,200

San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: San Francisco State University

Cost of Living: $1,557

Median Rent Near University: $3,500

New York, New York

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Zeiss4Me (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Columbia University, New York University

Cost of Living: $1,670

Median Rent Near University: $3,100

Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Wolterk (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: University of California Los Angeles, University of Southern California

Cost of Living: $1,321

Median Rent Near University: $4,400

Princeton, New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive college towns in America
Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (iStock by Getty Images)

Notable Colleges: Princeton University

Cost of Living: $1,610

Median Rent Near University: $4,200

