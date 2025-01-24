The 10 most pet friendly cities in America

When choosing a new place to live there are many relevant concerns for the human members of your family: what is the quality of the local schools? What job opportunities are available?

Advertisement

But if you have pets in your life – and more than 60% of Americans do – there are additional issues to take into account. This is especially true given that nearly all American pet owners, across every demographic background, consider their animal companions to be part of their family, according to 2023 Pew analysis.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released an analysis of the country’s best and worst cities for pet owners. The rankings prioritized several factors – including outdoor pet friendliness, the budget required to care for a pet, and the overall health and wellness of pets.

Wallethub’s analysis compared the 100 largest cities in the United States in their performance across those three categories. The scores in each category were based on performance in 23 metrics, including veterinary care costs, animal trainers per capita, and the number of dog parks.

Data for the study was pulled from several sources, including Council for Community and Economic Research, Center for Neighborhood Technology, and the Animal Legal Defence Fund.

“The most pet-friendly cities aren’t just those where it’s cheapest to own an animal and take care of its health, although cost is definitely a major consideration,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, in a statement.

“Many factors contribute to a good environment for pets, from the availability of vets and pet-friendly stores to the prevalence of parks and how walkable each city is.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most pet friendly cities in the U.S.