Real Estate

The 10 most pet friendly cities in America

Almost all American pet owners, across every demographic background, consider their animal companions to be part of their family

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 most pet friendly cities in America
Photo: Ariel Skelley (iStock by Getty Images)

When choosing a new place to live there are many relevant concerns for the human members of your family: what is the quality of the local schools? What job opportunities are available?

But if you have pets in your life – and more than 60% of Americans do – there are additional issues to take into account. This is especially true given that nearly all American pet owners, across every demographic background, consider their animal companions to be part of their family, according to 2023 Pew analysis.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released an analysis of the country’s best and worst cities for pet owners. The rankings prioritized several factors – including outdoor pet friendliness, the budget required to care for a pet, and the overall health and wellness of pets.

Wallethub’s analysis compared the 100 largest cities in the United States in their performance across those three categories. The scores in each category were based on performance in 23 metrics, including veterinary care costs, animal trainers per capita, and the number of dog parks.

Data for the study was pulled from several sources, including Council for Community and Economic Research, Center for Neighborhood Technology, and the Animal Legal Defence Fund.

“The most pet-friendly cities aren’t just those where it’s cheapest to own an animal and take care of its health, although cost is definitely a major consideration,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, in a statement.

“Many factors contribute to a good environment for pets, from the availability of vets and pet-friendly stores to the prevalence of parks and how walkable each city is.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most pet friendly cities in the U.S.

10. St. Louis, Missouri

Photo: Inti St Clair (iStock by Getty Images)

St. Louis is the tenth most pet friendly city in America. It received especially high marks for the affordability of pet ownership in the city.

9. Portland, Oregon

Photo: Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images)

Portland is the ninth most pet friendly city in America. It is the second-best city for outdoor pet friendliness in the country.

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

Photo: Cavan Images (iStock by Getty Images)

Cincinnati is the eighth most pet friendly city in America. It received especially high marks for pet health and wellness.

7. St. Petersburg, Florida

Photo: THEPALMER (iStock by Getty Images)

St. Petersburg is the seventh most pet friendly city in America. It received especially high marks for pet health and wellness.

6. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo: Tang Ming Tung (iStock by Getty Images)

North Las Vegas is the sixth most pet friendly city in America. It received a first place ranking in the pet affordability category.

5. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Photo: Carol Yepes (iStock by Getty Images)

Lexington-Fayette is the fifth most pet friendly city in America. It received a second place ranking in the pet affordability category.

4. Birmingham, Alabama

Photo: Alexandre Morin-Laprise (iStock by Getty Images)

Birmingham is the fourth most pet friendly city in America. It received especially high marks for its affordability and overall pet health.

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo: Victoria Chekalina (iStock by Getty Images)

Las Vegas is the third most pet friendly city in America. It received especially high marks for outdoor pet friendliness.

2. Tampa, Florida

Photo: Nevena1987 (iStock by Getty Images)

Tampa is the second most pet friendly city in America. It received a second place ranking in the pet health and wellness category.

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

Photo: LB Studios (iStock by Getty Images)

Scottsdale is the most pet friendly city in America. It received a first place ranking in the pet health and wellness category.

