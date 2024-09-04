The 10 most popular podcasts about money and finance

An estimated half-a-billion people listen to podcasts annually – enriching their morning commutes, workouts, and cleaning sessions with comedy shows, true crime deep dives, the news and self improvement programs.



The industry experienced some growing pains over the course of 2023 – many podcast companies laid off employees and canceled shows, in the face of declining listenership and sponsor money. Despite these noticeable setbacks, however, the podcast market appears to be stabilizing this year.

“Do I think we’re going to get back to the crazy, Wild West of buying market share? I hope not,” J.D. Crowley, chief digital officer and president, podcast & streaming at Audacy Inc., told Bloomberg in July. “That’s not a healthy market. I think we’re in a healthy market now, but it doesn’t mean a show that makes no sense will get capital somewhere.”



Among the most popular genres of podcasts are personal finance shows. Thirty-one percent of American podcast listeners say that they listen to learn about money and finance, according to Pew.

Continue reading to learn what the most popular business podcasts are, according to the Apple Podcast charts.