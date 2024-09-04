Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The 10 most popular podcasts about money and finance

Lifestyle

The 10 most popular podcasts about money and finance

Thirty-one percent of American podcast listeners say that they listen to learn about money and finance

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
An estimated half-a-billion people listen to podcasts annually – enriching their morning commutes, workouts, and cleaning sessions with comedy shows, true crime deep dives, the news and self improvement programs.

The industry experienced some growing pains over the course of 2023 – many podcast companies laid off employees and canceled shows, in the face of declining listenership and sponsor money. Despite these noticeable setbacks, however, the podcast market appears to be stabilizing this year.

“Do I think we’re going to get back to the crazy, Wild West of buying market share? I hope not,” J.D. Crowley, chief digital officer and president, podcast & streaming at Audacy Inc., told Bloomberg in July. “That’s not a healthy market. I think we’re in a healthy market now, but it doesn’t mean a show that makes no sense will get capital somewhere.”

Among the most popular genres of podcasts are personal finance shows. Thirty-one percent of American podcast listeners say that they listen to learn about money and finance, according to Pew.

Continue reading to learn what the most popular business podcasts are, according to the Apple Podcast charts.

10. Nerd Wallet’s Smart Money Podcast


NerdWallet’s financial experts answer questions about personal finance – including managing household budgets, paying off debt, and building up savings. The podcast is hosted by Sean Pyles and Sara Rathner and features an array of other experts on business and personal finance.

9. The Bossbabe Podcast

Hosts Natalie Ellis and Lindsay Roselle share the insights they’ve acquired as women in the worlds of business and entrepreneurship. Among the topics they’ve covered are balancing work with motherhood, being addicted to your career, and developing strategies for a successful business.

8. Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan

Hosted by keynote speaker and author Heather Monahan, this weekly podcast shares the host’s insights in developing confidence and improving workplace performance.

7. The Ramsey Show

Hosted by perennial finance guru, Dave Ramsey, this podcast began as a radio program in 1992. For over three decades, Ramsey and his co-hosts have taken live calls from listeners, providing them with financial insights and guidance.

6. Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

Hala Taha – a networking and marketing expert – hosts the bi-weekly podcast Young and Profiting, as part of her broader YAP Media network. Matthew McConaughey, Deepak Chopra, and Jill Stein are among the guests who have appeared on her show to discuss business tips and self-improvement strategies.

5. The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett


Hosted by Steven Bartlett – the founder of several businesses including a marketing company, a software platform, and a private equity fund – this biweekly podcast features interviews with scientists, business owners, and influencers.

4. I Am Charles Schwartz Show

Hosted by writer and strategist Charles Schwartz, this podcast is billed as an “uncommon guide to getting what you want, when you want it.” The weekly show features successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders who share their insights with the host and listeners.

3. Real AF with Andy Frisella


Hosted by fitness influencer Andy Frisella, this podcast features discussions about conservative politics, money, and business. Several episodes air each week focusing on a range of topics.

2. The Money Mondays

This weekly podcast advises listeners on how to make and manage their own businesses, through interviews with business experts. Host Dan Fleyshman is an author and the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history. Fleyshman is the founder of several companies, including the Who’s Your Daddy energy drink brand and Victory Poker.

1. Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin


Nicole Lapin, a journalist and the best-selling author of “Rich Bitch,” “Boss Bitch,” and “Becoming Super Woman,” hosts this daily podcast which dispenses financial advice in ten-minute episodes. Shorter episodes give listeners advice on managing their savings, while longer podcasts often feature interviews with financial experts.

