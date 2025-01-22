The 10 smartest states in America

There’s no real way to measure the intelligence of a population, but a research team at the testing platform BrainManager tried.

It attempted to figure out the smartest states in the U.S. based on 19 indicators, grouped into three categories: academic success, learning culture and support, and innovation and technology.

Some of the factors it looked at include average SAT & ACT scores, literacy rates, bookstores per capita, number of research institutions, college graduation rates, and average IQ.

While the study obviously ignores plenty of other measures of intelligence, it did find some surprising results.

Check out which states made the top 10 and why.