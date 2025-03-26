Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines

Travel

If you pick the right one, you could wind up taking a vacation for free

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Flying is more expensive than ever — but there’s plenty of opportunities to save if you join an airline’s rewards program.

WalletHub set out to find the airlines with the best frequent flyer programs, comparing the 10 largest domestic airline’s loyalty rewards across 21 key metrics. It looked at everything from the airline’s destinations to its partner coverage to miles earned and what they’re worth. It also considered important but easily overlooked factors, like whether the airline has booking blackout dates, its cancellation policies, and if its miles expire.

WalletHub also looked at how the data compared for people who only fly a few times a year, those who fly often, and people who fly all the time.

“Many people are going to travel this year whether they can afford it or not, but saving money is always better, and enough savings cobbled together could mean the difference between a staycation and a real getaway this summer,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “That’s where frequent flyer programs come into play, as membership can save you an average of 8% on airfare, and you can earn miles even when doing things like dining or shopping with partners.”

Lupo suggested travelers try to find “the right program for [their] needs” and stick to their favorite. “The potential savings are worth it, especially if you get the best credit card affiliated with your airline of choice,” he said. “Many airline credit cards currently offer initial bonuses big enough to get you a free flight or two.”

Continue reading to see which five airlines got the highest rankings.

#5: American Airlines — AAdvantage

Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

American Airlines (AAL)’ AAdvantage program was ranked fifth, netting high scores for having the most destinations at 406, but lower scores for the value of its reward points.

#4: Hawaiian Airlines — HawaiianMiles

Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Hawaiian Airlines ranked fourth, offering the most rewards value and great membership status perks, but fewer destinations for travelers.

#3: Delta Air Lines — SkyMiles

Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Delta ranked third for its SkyMiles program. It didn’t ranked first in any of WalletHub’s main categories, but got high scores across the board. It has plenty of destinations for travelers too, flying to 312 different airports.

#2: United Airlines — MileagePlus

Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

United Airlines (UAL)’ MileagePlus program ranked second, flying to 365 destinations. It also scored second if you spend about $1,000 a year on flights — and it allows you to redeem points with partner airlines.

#1: Alaska Airlines — Mileage Plan

Image for article titled The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Alaska Airlines (ALK) ranked first in WalletHub’s ranking, narrowly beating United. It’s a great choice for both light and frequent travelers, offering strong rewards for customers and great membership perks.

