The 5 best frequent flyer programs for U.S. airlines

Flying is more expensive than ever — but there’s plenty of opportunities to save if you join an airline’s rewards program.

WalletHub set out to find the airlines with the best frequent flyer programs, comparing the 10 largest domestic airline’s loyalty rewards across 21 key metrics. It looked at everything from the airline’s destinations to its partner coverage to miles earned and what they’re worth. It also considered important but easily overlooked factors, like whether the airline has booking blackout dates, its cancellation policies, and if its miles expire.

WalletHub also looked at how the data compared for people who only fly a few times a year, those who fly often, and people who fly all the time.

“Many people are going to travel this year whether they can afford it or not, but saving money is always better, and enough savings cobbled together could mean the difference between a staycation and a real getaway this summer,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “That’s where frequent flyer programs come into play, as membership can save you an average of 8% on airfare, and you can earn miles even when doing things like dining or shopping with partners.”

Lupo suggested travelers try to find “the right program for [their] needs” and stick to their favorite. “The potential savings are worth it, especially if you get the best credit card affiliated with your airline of choice,” he said. “Many airline credit cards currently offer initial bonuses big enough to get you a free flight or two.”

