The 5 colleges where students drink the most — and the 5 most sober

If there’s one thing the college years are synonymous with it’s students getting an education to prepare them for the future. If there’s two things that college is synonymous with, the second is having a good time.

Popular films and television shows as disparate as “Animal House,” “The Social Network,” and “Glee” all depict the college years as a time of raucous partying and experimentation with substances. And there is perhaps no social event more quintessential of the American college experience than a keg party.

Despite the stereotypes, however, in recent years college students seem to be calming down. Just 62% of adults under the age of 35 reported regularly drinking alcohol in 2023, compared to 72% in 2003, according to Gallup.

While such a significant shift cannot be attributed to one factor, Gallup’s analysis noted that the increasing diversity in the United States could play a role. People of color are significantly less likely to report drinking alcohol than their white counterparts. Sixty-six percent of white young adults reported drinking, compared to 57% of non-white young adults, according to the same Gallup poll.

The diversity of American colleges and universities means that both students who love to drink and those who prefer to remain sober can find a social scene that works best for them. In the annual Princeton Review surveys, the education services company asks university students: “How widely is beer used at your school?”

Brigham Young University, which is affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, consistently tops the list of America’s most sober colleges. BYU’s honor code forbids students from drinking alcohol on-or-off campus, in keeping with Mormon religious practices.

“When I worked in the [communications] office, we had a running joke/ contingency plan that we would send a case of chocolate milk to whichever school displaced us with a ‘welcome to the club’ note,” BYU employee Joe Hadfield said of the ranking, in 2022. “Never had to carry that out.”

Continue reading to learn more about the five colleges where students drink the most beer and the five colleges where they drink the least.