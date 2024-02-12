Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Tesla, Chevy, and Ford cars were named among the 12 best in the US by consumers

Cars

Tesla, Chevy, and Ford cars were named among the 12 best in the US by consumers

Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the best American cars, trucks, and SUVs

By
By Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla

These days, with so many vehicles from so many automakers built in U.S. factories and many vehicles from American brands built in countries such as Mexico and Canada, it can be hard to define what exactly makes a car American. Unfortunately, back when it was more clear-cut, it was also harder to justify buying American because the competition was just that much better.

Thankfully, the Big Three have upped their game in recent years, and you can now buy some American cars, trucks and SUVs that legitimately compete with foreign automakers. Which ones though? Conveniently, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the best American vehicles in each segment so you can buy American without immediately regretting your decision. Let’s take a look at which vehicles they’ve chosen.

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT4
Photo: Cadillac

With a base price of less than $35,000, the Cadillac CT4 is priced like a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe or Audi A3 but is built on an actual rear-wheel-drive platform that provides legitimately impressive driving dynamics. The back seat may not be the most spacious, but you may be surprised by exactly how impressive the CT4 actually is.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3
Photo: Tesla

If you want an electric sedan, the Tesla Model 3 has essentially become the default choice in the U.S. thanks to its solid range and easily accessible power. The ride is stiff, and no one’s having a good time in the back seats, but on the other hand, you can charge at a Tesla Supercharger, so we understand why so many people still buy the Model 3.

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray no longer starts below $60,000, but even at $68,300, name another mid-engine sports car you can get for similar money.

[checks notes, notices that’s the same MSRP as a Porsche 718 Cayman]

OK, name a new mid-engine sports car with more than 400 hp that you can get for similar money. We’ll wait.

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Equinox
Photo: Chevrolet

It can be hard to get excited about compact crossovers in general, and we’re not going to pretend the Equinox drives like a more spacious Corvette. It does, however, provide a quiet spacious cabin if you can get past the less-than-exciting interior materials.

Ford Edge

Ford Edge

Ford Edge
Photo: Ford

It’s easy to forget about the Ford Edge. After all, it hasn’t been fully redesigned since the 2015 model year. When the second-generation Edge first went on sale, few people were even thinking about the possibility that the host of The Celebrity Apprentice would soon be president. Following a 2021 update, though, there really isn’t anything to complain about, and the Edge is still a pretty competent crossover.

Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln Corsair
Photo: Lincoln

Ford’s put a lot of money into making Lincoln relevant again, and while the current Corsair is no BMW X3 killer, it’s still a much better luxury compact crossover than you might expect. In addition to a well-appointed, comfortable cabin, the Corsair is also pretty stylish, which never hurts.

Buick Enclave

Buick Enclave

Buick Enclave
Photo: Buick

Buick may not be the most exciting brand in General Motors’ portfolio, but if you’re looking for a premium three-row crossover, the Enclave is definitely worth a serious look. Many other luxury crossovers with three rows cost significantly more than the Enclave’s $45,000 starting price. The BMW X7 may be “better,” but is it really worth nearly double the money?

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E
Photo: Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t a traditional Mustang like most people are used to seeing, but if you ignore the name, you’re looking at one of the better electric crossovers that you can buy. Even better, it handles better than you might expect from a heavy crossover.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla

If you go on a lot of road trips, you’re probably going to want to skip the Ford Mustang Mach-E in favor of the Tesla Model Y. Like the Model 3 that it’s based on, the ride quality is going to be disappointing, but if you ignore that, it drives well and has access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica
Photo: Chrysler

It wasn’t too long ago that if you wanted a minivan from an American automaker, you had several options. These days, it’s either the Chrysler Pacifica or something from another country. And while it may not be the most reliable minivan that you can buy, the availability of all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain do make it worth considering.

Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford

If you’re sick of how unbelievably massive full-size pickup trucks have become, look no further than the Ford Maverick. It’s not a truck that you’ll take to Moab, but it’s all the truck most people are going to need on a daily basis. Plus, it starts at about $20,000 and can be ordered as a hybrid.

Ram 1500

Ram 1500

Ram 1500
Photo: Ram

When it comes to full-size pickup truck sales, the Ford F-150 is king (unless you combine Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sales). If you want the best full-size pickup truck on the market, however, you’re going to want to look at the Ram 1500. It doesn’t necessarily have the lowest base price, but you get an incredibly spacious, well-rounded and comfortable truck for your money.

This slideshow was originally published on Jalopnik.

