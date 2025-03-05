Target's CEO warns that tariffs could drive up prices on popular items within a week. Here's what may cost more
The 10 best countries in the world for working women

Money & Markets

The Economist released its annual glass-ceiling index, which ranks countries based on how equal women are treated at work

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Working women have a lot to juggle — but some countries make it easier than others to get it all done.

The Economist Wednesday released its annual glass-ceiling index (GCI), which ranks the places where women have the best chance of equal treatment at work.

The GCI looked at a variety of factors to make its determination: higher education levels among women, labor-force participation rate, the gender wage gap, percent of women in managerial positions and on company boards, how much paid leave is provided for new mothers, and what childcare costs in each country.

“While women continue to fall behind men in earnings and labor-force participation in general, there are always signs of progress,” Lizzy Peet, a researcher at The Economist, said. “The index, backed by several years of data, is a useful tool in assessing how countries have improved and where there is still work to do.”

Continue reading to see which countries made the top 10:

#10: Australia

#10: Australia

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Izhar Khan / Stringer (Getty Images)
#9: Denmark

#9: Denmark

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Ragnar Singsaas / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Spain

#8: Spain

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: France

#7: France

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Michael Reaves / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: New Zealand

#6: New Zealand

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Fiona Goodall / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: Portugal

#5: Portugal

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Norway

#4: Norway

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Finland

#3: Finland

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Iceland

#2: Iceland

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Sweden

#1: Sweden

Image for article titled The 10 best countries in the world for working women
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff (Getty Images)
