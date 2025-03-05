The 10 best countries in the world for working women

Working women have a lot to juggle — but some countries make it easier than others to get it all done.

The Economist Wednesday released its annual glass-ceiling index (GCI), which ranks the places where women have the best chance of equal treatment at work.

The GCI looked at a variety of factors to make its determination: higher education levels among women, labor-force participation rate, the gender wage gap, percent of women in managerial positions and on company boards, how much paid leave is provided for new mothers, and what childcare costs in each country.

“While women continue to fall behind men in earnings and labor-force participation in general, there are always signs of progress,” Lizzy Peet, a researcher at The Economist, said. “The index, backed by several years of data, is a useful tool in assessing how countries have improved and where there is still work to do.”

Continue reading to see which countries made the top 10: