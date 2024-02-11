Black entrepreneurs and innovators who shaped America's economy

Many American historians and education experts agree that K-12 schools’ history curricula too often highlight stories of trauma and oppression, even during Black History Month. While important, they say, it’s equally significant to bring the accomplishments and achievements of Black Americans to the forefront.



Advertisement

That includes Black businesspeople throughout US history who “have been entrepreneurs long before entrepreneurship became a cottage industry,” said Gerard Robinson, a professor of public policy and law at the University of Virginia. “Because of barriers social, political, and economic, for them to get into the mainstream, they acted and thought like entrepreneurs do. They saw a problem and called it an opportunity,” he told Quartz.

Nafeesa Muhammad, a professor of history at Spelman College in Atlanta, said learning the contributions of Black innovators throughout American history is essential because it “provides a more comprehensive understanding of African American history” and how the modern-day American economy was formed.

Quartz compiled this list of Black entrepreneurs throughout American history.