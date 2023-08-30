The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Make business better.™️
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $85.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $930.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, The Cooper Companies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.39 to $3.57. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $912 million to $929 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $841.8 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.72 to $12.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO