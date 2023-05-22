Advertisement

Australia also has specific visas depending on the type of work an expat plans to do, with an average fee of $226. The US charges an average of $189 for a work visa, but for foreigners, obtaining one through an employer is mired in complications.

The countries with the cheapest work visas

Israel, Switzerland, and Spain have the lowest average work visa fees. While Israel’s work permit fee is the cheapest, at $47, it must be renewed annually. Work visas in Switzerland, averaging $55, also typically last a year. At about $57 on average, Spain’s employee visa lasts 90 days, with the duration of employment authorized once the worker registers with the country’s social security system.

South Korea has several options for work visas, averaging $65 and tailored to specific skills and for job seekers. It also offers a self-employment visa for those wishing to start a new business. Work permits for expats in Canada, which average $88, are always temporary, but they can be extended and provide a stepping-stone to residency for some skilled workers.

