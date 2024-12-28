Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The future of crypto, GameStop's boost, and AI's private market bump: Markets roundup

Money & Markets

The future of crypto, GameStop's boost, and AI's private market bump: Markets roundup

Plus, H&R Block reveals what Santa's tax returns would look like

Image for article titled The future of crypto, GameStop&#39;s boost, and AI&#39;s private market bump: Markets roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images), Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images), Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Jose Luis Pelaez (iStock by Getty Images)
2 / 8

Bitcoin price might stall in 2025, but the good news is the risk of recession is low, strategist says

Bitcoin price might stall in 2025, but the good news is the risk of recession is low, strategist says

Bitcoin's rapid rise could stall as the dollar gains strength in 2025, strategist says
Jason Trennert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Strategas, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

3 / 8

Bitcoin, Bitget, Dogecoin, Solana, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin, Bitget, Dogecoin, Solana, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Image for article titled The future of crypto, GameStop&#39;s boost, and AI&#39;s private market bump: Markets roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a decline as the holiday season begins. With many investors pausing their usual spending and investment activity, the market is experiencing a temporary lull. However, this slowdown is likely temporary, and investors are expected to return with renewed energy as the new year brings fresh opportunities.

4 / 8

GameStop gets a holiday boost as Roaring Kitty’s festive post surges stock price

GameStop gets a holiday boost as Roaring Kitty’s festive post surges stock price

Image for article titled The future of crypto, GameStop&#39;s boost, and AI&#39;s private market bump: Markets roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Shares of the popular meme stock GameStop (GME) (GME) increased on Thursday afternoon after Keith Gill, the investor popularly known as “Roaring Kitty,” shared an image of a wrapped Christmas present on X. 

5 / 8

AI ignited a private market boom. Now wealthy investors want more

AI ignited a private market boom. Now wealthy investors want more

Image for article titled The future of crypto, GameStop&#39;s boost, and AI&#39;s private market bump: Markets roundup
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Wealthy investors are flocking to artificial intelligence startups — and fueling a private market renaissance.

To get a piece of today’s pioneering AI firms, investors have to go through private markets, where most tech startups still reside. Waves of new technology have long meant new companies and eager investors hoping to be among the first to pour money into the next big thing. But the AI boom comes at a time where there are significantly more private companies, and they are tending to wait longer to go public. The draw of getting in on AI is serving as a gateway for well-heeled investors to pour more money into a wider array of private companies, wealth managers and others say.

6 / 8

What Santa’s tax returns would look like, according to H&R Block

What Santa’s tax returns would look like, according to H&R Block

Image for article titled The future of crypto, GameStop&#39;s boost, and AI&#39;s private market bump: Markets roundup
Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez (iStock by Getty Images)

For as long as children have dreamed about Santa Claus, they’ve also bombarded their parents with a flurry of questions about the magical man: How does he travel around the world in one night? If I stay up late enough, will I catch him? Does he really exist?

7 / 8

Jason Trennert, CEO and Chairman of Strategas, makes big predictions for the stock market, Bitcoin, gold, and treasuries for the new year

8 / 8