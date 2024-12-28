The future of crypto, GameStop's boost, and AI's private market bump: Markets roundup

Wealthy investors are flocking to artificial intelligence startups — and fueling a private market renaissance.



To get a piece of today’s pioneering AI firms, investors have to go through private markets, where most tech startups still reside. Waves of new technology have long meant new companies and eager investors hoping to be among the first to pour money into the next big thing. But the AI boom comes at a time where there are significantly more private companies, and they are tending to wait longer to go public. The draw of getting in on AI is serving as a gateway for well-heeled investors to pour more money into a wider array of private companies, wealth managers and others say.

