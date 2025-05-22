How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now

Homeownership can feel impossible given the current economic climate, but some cities are still relatively affordable

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Jared Wickerham / Stringer (Getty Images)

The vast majority of American renters say they hope to one day own a home, but with rising prices, low housing stock, and high mortgage rates, it can feel like an impossible goal.

Not everywhere, though.

WalletHub identified the 10 most affordable cities in the U.S. to buy a home.

“When deciding where to buy a home, home prices alone aren’t a good enough indicator of how affordable things will be,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “You also have to consider how the average price compares to a typical income in the area, plus things like the overall cost of living and the costs of maintenance and taxes.”

Lupo and his team looked at 10 different metrics across 300 cities to make to their list.

Continue reading to see where you might be able to easiest realize your dreams of homeownership.

#10: Indianapolis, Indiana

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Joshua Lott / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: Augusta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Richard Heathcote / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Memphis, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Brad Vest / Stringer (Getty Images)
#6: Yuma, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Akron, Ohio

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Ty Wright / Stringer (Getty Images)
#4: Surprise, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Flint, Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 most affordable cities for homebuyers right now
Photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer (Getty Images)
