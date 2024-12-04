As the holiday season comes to a close and the winter blues begin setting in, it’s easy to begin dreaming of an escape from day-to-day life. You may find yourself looking up international flights or fantasizing about foreign cities. Whether you’re craving the warmth of the Mediterranean Sea or the frigid beauty of a true Scandinavian winter, one thing is for sure: one of the best parts of traveling internationally is the opportunity to try new food.

One of the hardest parts of traveling, however, is finding a table at a restaurant when you’re thousands of miles away, with fewer connections to the city in question. That is what prompts many of the ultra-wealthy to tap travel concierge services like Sienna Charles, who have already built the relationship necessary to get international food lovers the meals of their dreams.



Sienna Charles boasts a “black book” of more than 2,000 of Jaclyn Sienna India’s relationships across the hospitality industry – including yachts, hotels and high-end restaurants. This same relationship building that enables India to connect with people working in the hospitality industry has also allowed her to create unique travel and dining experiences for her clients.



“Post-COVID, I’m sure you’ve noticed that everything is booked up, right? Every plane is full, every restaurant is full, every hotel is full,” says India. “So how do you navigate getting people into restaurants, hotels and yachts and experiences that are sort of already booked up?”



“My clients are way more powerful than me, they know so many people. But that’s not what gets things done,” she continued. It’s care. It’s leading from the heart,” she explained. “I was a server for five years before I started my business. I understand what makes people tick. And paying attention and caring about those people is paramount.”



Continue reading to learn more about the hardest-to-get restaurant reservations in Europe, according to Sienna Charles.