Food & Fine Dining

The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts

For those looking to dine out in elite locations, getting certain reservations is harder than ever

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts
Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

As the holiday season comes to a close and the winter blues begin setting in, it’s easy to begin dreaming of an escape from day-to-day life. You may find yourself looking up international flights or fantasizing about foreign cities. Whether you’re craving the warmth of the Mediterranean Sea or the frigid beauty of a true Scandinavian winter, one thing is for sure: one of the best parts of traveling internationally is the opportunity to try new food.

One of the hardest parts of traveling, however, is finding a table at a restaurant when you’re thousands of miles away, with fewer connections to the city in question. That is what prompts many of the ultra-wealthy to tap travel concierge services like Sienna Charles, who have already built the relationship necessary to get international food lovers the meals of their dreams.

Sienna Charles boasts a “black book” of more than 2,000 of Jaclyn Sienna India’s relationships across the hospitality industry – including yachts, hotels and high-end restaurants. This same relationship building that enables India to connect with people working in the hospitality industry has also allowed her to create unique travel and dining experiences for her clients.

“Post-COVID, I’m sure you’ve noticed that everything is booked up, right? Every plane is full, every restaurant is full, every hotel is full,” says India. “So how do you navigate getting people into restaurants, hotels and yachts and experiences that are sort of already booked up?”

“My clients are way more powerful than me, they know so many people. But that’s not what gets things done,” she continued. It’s care. It’s leading from the heart,” she explained. “I was a server for five years before I started my business. I understand what makes people tick. And paying attention and caring about those people is paramount.”

Continue reading to learn more about the hardest-to-get restaurant reservations in Europe, according to Sienna Charles.

Ibiza: Casa Jondal

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez en route to Casa Jondal on May 17, 2023.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez en route to Casa Jondal on May 17, 2023.
Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

One of the most stylish restaurants on the Mediterranean Sea, Casa Jondal, is the place to see and be seen in Ibiza. Guests at Jondal feast on a menu of fresh seafood and classic cocktails. Popular brands, like Off White, will sometimes take over Casa Jondal’s decor for the summer and invite guests to browse their pop-up boutiques.

Paris: JJ Restaurant

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts
Photo: JJ Restaurant

Just a quick walk away from the Champs-Élysées and the French presidential palace, is Chef Jean-Jacques Taieb’s refined and classic French restaurant. JJ Restaurant is renowned for its quality meat and seafood dishes, as well as the chef’s signature dish: foie gras with peppery flavors and old Souillac plum.

Paris: Girafe

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Girafe

Even if Girafe’s menu wasn’t excellent – and it is – this Parisian spot would still likely be one of the most sought after reservations in the City of Lights. Celebrities like Cardi B and Offset are known to have dined on Girafe’s seafood-heavy menu. The restaurant overlooks the Palais de Chaillot and its sixth floor terrace gives diners a view of the Eiffel Tower.

St. Tropez: Club 55

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Excellence Riviera

Celebrities love Club 55 so much that it even got an oblique shout out in a Taylor Swift song: the pop star referenced Club 55 regular Leonardo Di Caprio’s exploits in her 2019 single “The Man.”

Advertisement

Club 55’s restaurant is open daily – but only between 12:15 p.m. and “approximately” 4 p.m. During that window, guests can dine on meals featuring fresh food from the restaurant’s gardens. Specialties include Ramatuelle puff pastry, the Pampelonne salad and a traditional ratatouille.

Copenhagen: Noma

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Noma

One of the most famous restaurants in the world, Copenhagen’s Noma boasts three Michelin Stars and – in 2021 – the number one spot on the World’s Best Restaurants list. In January 2023, the Noma announced that it would be closing its doors to its original Copenhagen location, with the intention of becoming a full time food laboratory.

Advertisement

If you missed your chance to dine at the restaurant during the old days, however, all hope of Scandinavian culinary delight is not lost. The restaurant still holds occasional pop-up events, where food enthusiasts can continue to dine on Noma’s innovative cuisine.

