The most outrageous items in this year’s Goop holiday gift guide

If you’re looking for Christmas or Hanukkah presents for your loved one – especially if you’re a fan of extremely expensive items promoting dubious health claims – look no further than this year’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide.



Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic wellness company has struggled in recent years – but her annual guide to the holiday season remains as iconic as ever.

“Our goal with our annual gift guides is to make holiday shopping personal, thoughtful, and more than a little playful, so that finding the gifts is as much fun as giving—and receiving—them,” the official intro to Goop’s holiday guide reads.

“Here you’ll find the fruits of a year’s worth of serious gifting research: genius tech, bucket-list journeys, little (and not-so-little) luxuries for their closet, their beauty bag, their kitchen counter—we have something for everyone, all in one place.”



The Goop guide is divided into several sub-guides, including the conventional (Gifts for Him and Her), and the quintessentially Gwyneth (the Lover’s Gift Guide, which features eight vibrators and a sex pillow.) Despite Goop’s pricey reputation, there’s even an Under $100 guide.



Read to learn more about the most ridiculous, outrageous, and luxurious gifts highlighted in this year’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide.