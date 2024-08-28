10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year

In recent years, celebrity brands have proliferated across nearly every possible form of consumer good. From liquor to lingerie, it seems like every item seen in stores or in online ads has a famous face attached to its branding.

Just last week, Beyoncé announced her latest partnership with Moët Hennessy. The luxury liquor corporation developed SirDavis: a whisky that is finished, blended and bottled entirely in the pop star’s home state of Texas. The name honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner during the Prohibition Era.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé said in a statement released Tuesday by Moët Hennessy. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

This is far from Beyoncé’s first foray into the world of retail: The pop star is also associated with the Ivy Park athleisure brand and the haircare line Cécred. She has also worked in collaboration with her husband, Jay Z, to develop and promote the music streaming platform Tidal.

While Beyoncé has found success in her business ventures, not all celebrity brands are created equal. Baby products company Hello Bello – which was founded by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard – filed for bankruptcy last October, after being stymied by high shipping and production costs. Other celebrities – including Blake Lively and the Kardashian family – had to try and fail at multiple business endeavors before finding long term success.

A recent study from the packaging company Arka revealed which celebrity brands have found the most success – both in terms of financial success and search popularity. Continue reading to learn which celebrities have found the most success in business in 2023.