Beauty brands dominate the top ten most successful celebrity businesses

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In recent years, celebrity brands have proliferated across nearly every possible form of consumer good. From liquor to lingerie, it seems like every item seen in stores or in online ads has a famous face attached to its branding.

Just last week, Beyoncé announced her latest partnership with Moët Hennessy. The luxury liquor corporation developed SirDavis: a whisky that is finished, blended and bottled entirely in the pop star’s home state of Texas. The name honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner during the Prohibition Era.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé said in a statement released Tuesday by Moët Hennessy. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

This is far from Beyoncé’s first foray into the world of retail: The pop star is also associated with the Ivy Park athleisure brand and the haircare line Cécred. She has also worked in collaboration with her husband, Jay Z, to develop and promote the music streaming platform Tidal.

While Beyoncé has found success in her business ventures, not all celebrity brands are created equal. Baby products company Hello Bello – which was founded by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard – filed for bankruptcy last October, after being stymied by high shipping and production costs. Other celebrities – including Blake Lively and the Kardashian family – had to try and fail at multiple business endeavors before finding long term success.

A recent study from the packaging company Arka revealed which celebrity brands have found the most success – both in terms of financial success and search popularity. Continue reading to learn which celebrities have found the most success in business in 2023.

10. Jennifer Lopez


Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is the tenth-most successful celebrity business owner. Her luxury skincare brand, J Lo Beauty, brings in $75 million annually, according to the study.

9. Dwayne Johnson

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: David Becker/WireImage (Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson is the ninth-most successful celebrity business owner. Arka’s study said he made a combined $83.3 million through tequila company Teremana, energy drink manufacturer Zoa and the XFL – a professional football league.

8. Ariana Grande


Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Pop star Ariana Grande is the eighth-most successful celebrity business owner. Grande’s r.e.m. beauty cosmetics line and her God Is a Woman perfume have apparently made a combined revenue of $84 million.

7. Lady Gaga


Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Pop star Lady Gaga is the seventh-most successful celebrity business owner. Beauty company Haus Labs by Lady Gaga made $141.7M in revenue last year, per the study.

6. Scarlett Johansson

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson is the sixth-most successful celebrity business owner. Her skincare company, the Outset, made $153 million in revenue last year, the study said.

5. Jessica Alba

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Actress Jessica Alba is the fifth-most successful celebrity business owner. Her personal care brand, the Honest Company, reportedly made $344 million in revenue last year.

4. Rihanna

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage (Getty Images)

Pop star Rihanna is the fourth-most successful celebrity business owner. Her makeup company, Fenty Beauty, reportedly made $582 million in revenue last year.

3. Selena Gomez

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Pop star and actress Selena Gomez is the third-most successful celebrity business owner. Her makeup company, Rare Beauty, made $600 million in revenue last year, the study said.

2. Kim Kardashian

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Socialite and reality star Kim Kardashian is the second-most successful celebrity business owner. Her lingerie company Skims made $750 million in revenue last year, according to the study.

1. Dr. Dre

Image for article titled 10 celebrity-backed brands that pulled in the most revenue last year
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Musician and producer Dr. Dre is responsible for the most successful celebrity brand. Beats by Dre makes $1.5 billion in annual revenue, according to the study. Dr. Dre sold Beats to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

