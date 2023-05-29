Advertisement
Though summer is still around the corner, 2023 has already seen five billion-dollar storms in the US, resulting in $13.9 billion of damages so far. They include tornadoes and high winds in central states and baseball-sized hail storms in Florida and Texas. The number of tornadoes recorded before April, when tornado season typically starts, is rising: January 2023 had at least 187 tornadoes in the US, higher than the average number of 39.4 recorded in the month of January between 1991 and 2020.

The costs have been enormous, with each year since 2011 costing the US at least $10.4 billion in damages for severe storms alone. The average spent on severe storm damages between 2011 and 2022 was $23.8 billion. The worst years were 2020 and 2011, which cost $39.1 billion and $43.2 billion respectively.

Tornado Alley is shifting eastward

Continued global warming means that the number of hot and humid days in a year conducive to severe weather is projected to increase. Supercells, or severe rotating thunderstorms that can produce tornados, are also increasing in parts of the US not accustomed to them, leading to more destruction. More tornado outbreaks are occurring in the Southeast and Mid-South regions of the US, where 30 to 50 percent of residences are mobile homes, according to a study by Climate Central. “Tornado Alley” is no longer confined to the Great Plains but includes Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

