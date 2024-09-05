Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The 10 wealthiest sports franchise owners in America

Lifestyle

The 10 wealthiest sports franchise owners in America

The average value of an NFL team increased from $175 million in 1996 to $3.48 billion in 2021

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite underperforming while on the field, the Dallas Cowboys continue to keep their owner Jerry Jones a very wealthy man.

When Jones purchased the Texas football team in 1989 for $150 million, it was a financial gamble. Decades later that gamble has paid off: by 2024 the Cowboys had made Jones a billionaire and become the first NFL team ever valued at more than $10 billion, according to sports business outlet Sportico.

Despite the record-setting sum, Jones is unlikely to take any offers from potential buyers in the near future.

“If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion,” Jones said in 2018. “But I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They’re a long-term asset and my immediate family – which has been part of making them what they are today – they’ll own the Cowboys long after I’m gone.”

By choosing to hold onto the Cowboys, despite an ever-increasing sticker price, Jones seems to have made a highly prescient decision. Sports teams have seen a dramatic increase in valuation in the last three decades – something experts have attributed to several factors, particularly the increasing value of media rights packages.

“The idea that [pro sports] is a money-losing proposition was still right there in people’s minds as late as the 1990s,” Victor Matheson, economics professor at College of the Holy Cross, told The Ringer in 2022. “‘How do you become a millionaire? Start out a multimillionaire and buy a sports team.’”

The average value of an NFL team increased from $175 million in 1996 to $3.48 billion in 2021; the value of an NBA team went from $127 million to $2.48 billion; MLB teams increased from $115 million to $191 billion. Even the NHL, which is perpetually the least-popular of the four major sports leagues, saw the average value of its teams grow by 1,112% between 1996 and 2021, according to Sportico.

In 2024, investing in sports is both frequently a reliable way to earn money and the ultimate status symbol for some of the wealthiest people in the world. Most experts seem to agree that the high-value of professional sports teams will not decline in the near future.

“Every time I’ve thought we’ve hit a ceiling, I’ve been wrong,” Michael Leeds, professor at Temple University and coauthor of Economics of Sports, told The Ringer.

“As long as there is some oligarch somewhere, you’re going to see people with the money and the wherewithal to buy these teams.”

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 wealthiest American sports franchise owners.

10. Robert Kraft

10. Robert Kraft

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Robert Kraft is the tenth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The New England Patriots and New England Revolution owner has an estimated net worth of $11.1 billion, according to Forbes.

9. Shahid Khan

9. Shahid Khan

Photo: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Shahid Khan is the ninth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. owner has an estimated net worth of $12.2 billion, according to Forbes.

8. Jerry Jones

8. Jerry Jones

Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is the eighth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Dallas Cowboys owner has an estimated net worth of $14.5 billion, according to Forbes.

7. Stanley Kroenke

7. Stanley Kroenke

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Stanley Kroenke is the seventh wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal F.C., Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Rapids owner has an estimated net worth of $14.6 billion, according to Forbes.

6. Philip Anschutz

6. Philip Anschutz

Photo: Shaun Clark/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Shaun Clark/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Philip Anschutz is the sixth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Los Angeles Kings and LA Galaxy owner has an estimated net worth of $14.8 billion, according to Forbes.

5. Steve Cohen

5. Steve Cohen

Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Steve Cohen is the fifth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The New York Mets owner has an estimated net worth of $19.8 billion, according to Forbes.

4. David Tepper

4. David Tepper

Photo: David Jensen/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: David Jensen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

David Tepper is the fourth wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner has an estimated net worth of $20.6 billion, according to Forbes.

3. Dan Gilbert

3. Dan Gilbert

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert is the third wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Cleveland Cavaliers owner has an estimated net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

2. Rob Walton

2. Rob Walton

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Walmart heir Rob Walton is the second wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Denver Broncos owner has an estimated net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

1. Steve Ballmer

1. Steve Ballmer

Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage (Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage (Getty Images)

Former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer is the wealthiest American sports franchise owner. The Los Angeles Clippers owner has an estimated net worth of $101 billion, according to Forbes.

