Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
BUY OFF

The US is accusing Sam Bankman-Fried of bribing Chinese officials with crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried's bribe of $40 million in cryptocurrency allegedly allowed Alameda to unfreeze some of its trading accounts

By
Nate DiCamillo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, exits the Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. February 16, 2023.
Photo: Eduardo Munoz (Reuters)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been charged with bribing Chinese officials with $40 million in cryptocurrency in a new superseding indictment in the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Watch
Alison Brie on Creativity: the Quartz interview
March 20, 2023
How trauma-informed workplaces can support your team’s mental health
March 16, 2023

Bankman-Fried used the bribes to gain access to one or more frozen Alameda trading accounts, which had around $1 billion in cryptocurrency, the SDNY has alleged. The allegation is one of several that has emerged since the world learned that FTX was used to prop up Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading company Alameda and vice versa. Last year, he was also accused by the SDNY of funneling money illegally to Democratic and Republican campaigns ahead of the US midterms.

Advertisement

The indictment alleges that the accounts were frozen as a result of an investigation into an Alameda trading counterparty. It further claims that Bankman-Fried and others operating under his direction tried for months to retrieve the funds legally, hiring lawyers to lobby with government bodies. Then they tried illegally, by opening fraudulent accounts at Chinese exchanges under the names of people who were not FTX employees, and so weren’t under scrutiny. SBF and his colleagues tried to move the frozen crypto to these fraudulent accounts, as a way to “circumvent the Chinese authorities’ freeze orders,” the indictment said.

SDNY also claims that, after SBF and others under his direction transferred $40 million to a private wallet, tens of millions more were transferred to the same wallet after the Alameda accounts were unfrozen. The unfrozen money was then used to fund Alameda’s trading activity, according to SDNY.