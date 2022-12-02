Whether the Federal Reserve can curb inflation without triggering a recession remains an open question. But fresh economic data suggests a “soft landing” for the US and global economy is entirely possible.

A key measure of US inflation, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, moved up by only 0.2% in October, a big deceleration from the 0.5% increase reported for September. Along with the good news for US inflation, the pace of EU inflation retreated in November for the first time in 17 months.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the US economy to have added 200,000 jobs in November. If this turns out to be accurate, it will be a much slower pace of growth from the 261,000 jobs added in October, but in line with job expansion rates prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another BLS report released this week showed US job openings declined by 353,000 in October, while the percentage of workers quitting dropped from 2.7% to 2.6%.

An opening for the Fed

While the softest of soft landings—which would be inflation moving down without any economic slowdown—is no longer an option, the moderating of job growth along with a decline in the pace of inflation gives the Fed an opening for bringing inflation back down to 2% without triggering a recession, said Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn.

The earnings measure in the jobs report, which shows the change in average hourly pay across sectors, may turn out to be more crucial for predicting whether or not a hard landing is more likely.

While Fed chair Jerome Powell has argued that wage growth is not the primary cause of inflation, he has said it’s a major driver. We can assume the Fed is more likely to raise rates to a level that increases unemployment if earnings remain high.

Future interest rate hikes already look to be slower

The Fed already has signaled that it is shrinking the size of interest rate increases (likely from 75 basis points down to 50 basis points in December) so it can assess the cumulative effect of its hikes while deciding how high rates should go and how long it should keep them high.

Either way, the Fed’s only inflation-fighting tool is blunt, and works by breaking things in the labor market.

What economists are looking out for now is anything that would suggest the labor market is turning quickly, Berger said. This could mean the US unemployment rate moving up to 3.8%, a level that it hasn’t been in months, or only 100,000 jobs being added in a month, which would be a sizable slowdown compared to recent gains.

If that happens, the Fed can’t do much outside of cutting rates to reverse the downward momentum.