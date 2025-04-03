7 professions that are safest in a trade war

Tariffs are the talk around many water coolers across the United States, a day after President Trump launched his historic trade war. But around some water coolers the talk isn’t as pervasive because the jobs aren’t impacted much.

Advertisement

“Part of the argument for tariffs is that they are good for U.S. jobs, with the employment effect being worth the higher prices and harm to consumers. But that’s not really how they work. In fact, tariffs are likely to cause negative employment effects because of the way that they ripple through the economy,” says Steven Durlauf, the Frank P. Hixon Distinguished Service Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy; at the University of Chicago.



Here are some professions that will likely feel less impact.