7 professions that are safest in a trade war

From truckers to police officers, some jobs just keep on going

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Tariffs are the talk around many water coolers across the United States, a day after President Trump launched his historic trade war. But around some water coolers the talk isn’t as pervasive because the jobs aren’t impacted much.

“Part of the argument for tariffs is that they are good for U.S. jobs, with the employment effect being worth the higher prices and harm to consumers. But that’s not really how they work. In fact, tariffs are likely to cause negative employment effects because of the way that they ripple through the economy,” says Steven Durlauf, the Frank P. Hixon Distinguished Service Professor at the Harris School of Public Policy; at the University of Chicago.

Here are some professions that will likely feel less impact.

Healthcare


Healthcare

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

People are always going to get sick, whether there is a trade war or not. In fact, some people are sick of the trade war. Most medicines are domestically produced and germs know no boundaries, so chances are if you are a doctor or a nurse, your work will continue unabated. Still, while the jobs may be secure there will be impacts. Modern Healthcare reports that medical facilities are scrambling to acquire critical supplies as costs balloon under steep new tariffs.

Teacher

Teacher

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Michael Locsiano (Getty Images)

While it is true that school districts can cut staff in response to declining budgets which are often funded by property taxes, the fact remains: children will always need to go to school. So if you’re a teacher, your job is a fairly safe bet right now.

Artist

Artist

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

One can’t tariff creativity. So if you are a painter or sculptor, chances are you can still channel your creativity.

Athlete

Athlete

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

People are still going to want to see their favorite teams play and when you’re product is a pitch, tackle, or dunk, there are no tariffs on talent.

Truckers

Truckers

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Whether the goods are made in the USA or overseas they still need to be transported. Combine that fact with an acute nationwide driver shortage and if you are a trucker, you are in the drivers seat.

Veterinarian


Veterinarian

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Human healthcare is less impacted by tariffs than other professions, but so is petcare. No matter what governments slap what tariffs where, people are still going to take care of Scrappy and Fluffy and all of their furry or feathered friends.

Police officers/Firefighters


Police officers/Firefighters

Image for article titled 7 professions that are safest in a trade war
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Regardless of the tariff situation, public safety is still public safety. If you fight fires or keep the peace as a police officer, your job is pretty tariff-proof.

