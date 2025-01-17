These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs

Most nonprofit workers make modest salaries, but at some of the nation’s biggest 501(C)(3)s, the CEOs are taking home millions.

Advertisement

The Economic Research Institute compiled a list of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs at nonprofits in 2022 based on their salaries, the most recent year with complete data.

The list found that at some major organizations, particularly in healthcare, compensation for the top executives eclipsed $10 million.

The broader nonprofit sector tells a different story, with the average nonprofit CEO compensation at $152,119, according to the Institute.

Check out where nonprofit bosses are getting crazy-high salaries: