Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs

These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs

Many of the executives on the list are bringing home north of $10,000,000 a year.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (Getty Images)

Most nonprofit workers make modest salaries, but at some of the nation’s biggest 501(C)(3)s, the CEOs are taking home millions.

The Economic Research Institute compiled a list of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs at nonprofits in 2022 based on their salaries, the most recent year with complete data.

The list found that at some major organizations, particularly in healthcare, compensation for the top executives eclipsed $10 million.

The broader nonprofit sector tells a different story, with the average nonprofit CEO compensation at $152,119, according to the Institute.

Check out where nonprofit bosses are getting crazy-high salaries:

#10: New York-Presbyterian Hospital: $8,933,522

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

President and CEO/Trustee Steven J. Corwin took home a salary of $8,933,522 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#9: Bon Secours Mercy Health Inc: $9,282,330

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Screenshot: Linkedin: Mercy Health; https://www.linkedin.com/company/mercyhealth-chp/

CEO John Starcher Jr. took home a salary of $9,282,330 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#8: Highmark Health: $9,417,154

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

CEO, President, and Ex Officio Director David Holmberg took home a salary of $9,417,154 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#7: Inspiration Network Inc: $9,459,442

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Screenshot: Inspiration Ministries Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InspirationMinistries/videos/10152166999968467

Director, President, and CEO C. David Cerullo took home a salary of $9,459,442 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#6: Montefiore Medicine Academic Health System Inc: $9,856,588

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: Bryan Bedder / Stringer (Getty Images)

CEO Philip O. Ozuah took home a salary of $9,856,588 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#5: Ochsner Clinic Foundation: $10,003,805

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor (Getty Images)

President, CEO, and Board Member Warner L. Thomas took home a salary of $10,003,805 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#4: Sentara Health: $10,168,793

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Screenshot: Facebook: Sentara Careers: https://www.facebook.com/SentaraCareers

President and CEO Howard P. Kern took home a salary of $10,168,793 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#3: Providence St. Joseph Health: $11,209,100

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Screenshot: LinkedIn: Rod Hochman, M.D.: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodhochman/

President and CEO Rod F. Hochman took home a salary of $11,209,100 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#2: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc: $13,841,691

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chair and CEO Gregory Adams took home a salary of $13,841,691 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

#1: PGA TOUR Inc: $14,960,274

Image for article titled These are the 10 highest-paid nonprofit CEOs
Photo: Richard Heathcote / Staff (Getty Images)

Commissioner Jay Monahan took home a salary of $14,960,274 in 2022, according to the Economic Research Institute.

