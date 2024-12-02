As the year winds to a close, your mind is likely anywhere but work. There might be forthcoming holiday trips, unused PTO that doesn’t roll over, or the ever-present possibility that some of your friends may return from the holidays with a fiancé.



Regardless of what December brings, one thing is for sure: There’s no better time to plan a long weekend out of town. And if the thought of deciding where to travel seems like one decision too many — especially while you’re already trying to buy presents and finish your end-of-the-year work projects — you’re in luck.



The experts at WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released their analysis of the most fun cities in the United States. The rankings assessed cities across three categories: cost; entertainment and recreation; and nightlife and parties. Within these areas, WalletHub considered more than 60 metrics, including restaurants per capita, the time of last call, and the average price for a three-star hotel room.



Many of the top cities are notable party destinations and cities famed for their late nights. But the analysis also looked into less flashy metrics — including access to hiking trails, acres of nearby parkland, and the cost of living — to determine how well-rounded the most fun locations are and how accessible that fun is to the average person.



“The most fun cities naturally include some of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S. like Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami, but these cities are far more than tourist traps,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.



“They provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities for all types of interests, from sports to theaters to arcades, and they have plenty of diverse restaurants to try. The top cities offer affordable options for year-round fun for their residents, which is good for residents’ wallets and their mental health.”



Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most fun cities in America.